Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Bill Wood: Hey Alex! What do you think is the likelihood of the Steelers extending Dan Moore in the off season? By most accounts, his play seems to have improved.

Alex: Hey Bill! No question his best year, though interested in seeing him against Garrett tonight, but the odds still don’t seem great. He’ll be very expensive. They have Jones and Fautanu and it’s hard to see them paying Moore even though he’s been steady and surpassed expectations of his draft status. Left tackles get paid and someone will pony up for him. At least they’ll get good comp pick value.

Stephen Jacobson: Hey Alex! What is your updated final season record? Do you think Weidl gets a GM job this summer? Omar and his staff have done great work building this team

Alex: I really don’t have an updated record. I make mine before the year and let the chips fall where they may. I expect them to beat my prediction, which was 10-7, but that’s about it. They should go no worse than 3-3 in the division and then probably split Eagles/Chiefs. So you’re looking at 11-6 or 12-5, the latter more likely. But I spend little time on it.

For Weidl, we’ll see. It’s hard to predict. Just takes one team. He didn’t get an interview last year so teams may have less interest than we might think. But each year is different and assuming the Steelers have a good end to their season, he will likely field some calls. Where things go from there, who knows. But wouldn’t be a shock. He’s well-respected with good connections around the league working in Baltimore, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh. Strong reputation.

BananasFoster: Do you think Russ is on any kind of leash with Tomlin? Seems to be taking more sacks and the RZ efficiency is horrible. Could we see JF in the red area more? The moon ball can work only so many times.

P.S. Now that they control their own destiny, what record over the next 7 games gets them the first round bye?

Alex: I don’t. Not now. Tomlin doesn’t want to play musical chairs and he said if they go back to Fields, then he’s the guy the rest of the way. So that would be a weighty decision.

Could and should see Fields in red zone more but that isn’t the cure-all. Wilson’s numbers aren’t good but there’s a lot of context. The missed chances against the Giants (he threw two TDs that day, they were just negated) and no one being open last week. He wisely threw the ball away until he didn’t and got burned/picked because of it.

For a first round bye, I’m gonna assume at least 13 wins. Probably 14. But that’s going to need to mean beating the Chiefs in Week 17, which is just as important as mapping out a win total. Hard to see them a game behind KC record wise and lose to them and still be the 1-seed.

Frank R.: I must’ve missed it, but what is going on with Cam Sutton?

Alex: Hey Frank. Not sure what you mean. Can you clarify? He is playing in dime and situational sub-packages, like their 3-4 with three corners against 11 personnel.

As for his play, he missed time and had to shake off rust. And he was also pretty bad in Detroit last year so I won’t assume he’s the same starting corner he was when he left Pittsburgh.

UmpRay: I was a little disappointed with Queen the fix six or seven weeks of the season but they last three games he is has been a difference maker. Is that just him getting more comfortable in the defense, with the green dot, or has there been a change in the scheme?

Alex: Some of the former, I’m sure. I don’t see any scheme change. Big plays will ebb and flow and Queen had to get used to being the guy on a new team. I was never freaking out about his play. No surprise to see him come into his own now.