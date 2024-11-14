Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your weekly Pittsburgh Steelers mailbag. As always, we’re here for the next hour to answer whatever is on your mind.

To your questions!

Brian Tollini: Good afternoon AK-

I think we shared a similar viewpoint in the thought of bringing Russell Wilson to Pittsburgh over the offseason-in that it probably wasn’t likely and didn’t really seem like a good fit. Can you go back to what your hangups were with him prior to signing him? Do you have any reservations about him playing at this level for the rest of the season?

Alex: I’m not sure if that was my thought. I didn’t know or make a lot of guesses about liklihood, especially since it happened pretty fast. Once he got into town, I didn’t think he was gonna leave. That was the question for me of if he’d sign before coming to Pittsburgh. Mike Tomlin is a closer.

The fit I thought, to the best of my recollection, was fine. I didn’t see an obvious rift or issue. I thought Wilson was capable of winning a playoff game with the right roster around him. I didn’t know if he was a long-term answer or if he could get the team to become true contenders. To beat the elite teams of the AFC. And I think he’s showing at his best, he can hang with those guys.

I don’t know if I have reservations about his ability to play well. I think he will. But there will be ebbs and flows. He’ll have a bad game. The Steelers won’t run the table. It’s important not to overreact to that. That’s all I’d say about the rest of the year aside from yeah, I think Russ with everything working properly can lead this team on a run.

BananasFoster: AK- what a time to be a Steeler fan! I know you are going to hate this question but I’ll ask anyway. For the $ we’re paying Minkah, is he worth it? Would you entertain offers in the offseason? I still like him, but feel like he’s declined over the years. Is it just how they are utilizing him.

P.S. No reason why we cant beat the Chiefs on a very short week at home, right?

Alex: Ha, no, I don’t hate it. But he is worth it and no, I wouldn’t entertain offers. I’d hang up immediately. The INT drought is prolonged but his usage is great. It’s what we, me especially, were clamoring for last year. To be a free safety again. I have little complaint about how they’re using him.

I wonder if Fitzpatrick knowing the Steelers’ offense is better is making him feel like he doesn’t have to make all the plays. There has been an instance or two, one against the Jets sticks out in my mind, where he’s felt less aggressive than he otherwise would’ve been. In 2019, he attacked and the defense attacked because they knew they had to. They had to put the ball in the end zone, create short fields, win the game. Maybe it’s a little more about just not losing it.

But all that musing aside, Fitzpatrick is a very good player, an excellent tackler, and I’m happy to have him.

gorillagogo:

Hi Alex

As everyone knows, Baltimore has a highly ranked rush defense and a poorly ranked pass defense this year. I’m sure the Steelers still want to run the ball this week, should they try running out of a spread formation to see if that softens up the Ravens front? The Giants had some success doing that when they came to Pittsburgh last month

Alex: I get the thought. I’ve advocated for it in certain games, including last week. But I wouldn’t. Baltimore doesn’t play a lot of base. They like their 3-safety package on run downs with Hamilton down low (granted, he’s like a linebacker). But I’m good going meat and potatoes and playing big than spreading things out in this game, especially if Hamilton is out. Though it looks like he’s going to play.

Peter-Petersen:

hi alex,

is Corliss Waitman on his way to be the future Steelers’ Punter? Has he solidified himslef to be just that already?

Alex: Nah, I don’t think they’ve decided on their 2025 punter. They invested in Cameron Johnston. They’re both under contract and should be in camp next year. You gotta see where Johnston is at health and recovery wise. I’m just happy Waitman stepped in and the team hasn’t missed much of a beat. We’ll deal with 2025 next summer.

BlackNGold43: Any thoughts as to why the Steelers played such vanilla defense for the first 8 weeks (before Washington)? Mike T’s idea, Teryl Austin’s… something else? Also why don’t they do more TE stunts with TJ? That’s how Crosby got a lot of his sacks against us….. prevents them on teeing off against TJ coming in from the outside. thx

Alex: Well for the most part, it was working. They were the No. 2 defense. Had some new pieces in the secondary (Jackson/Elliott/Bishop), didn’t have Cam Sutton, and their strategy was winning and keeping points down. Generally, they’re a KISS defense. Keep it simple, stupid, and let their guys play fast.

I would say they didn’t do a lot more complex against Washington. It was different, more 5-man rushes and Cover 1, to prevent Daniels from escaping. There were some sub-package wrinkles, a 3-4 “nickel” with three corners, but it was sorta the same in the other “rush/man coverage” direction than the “send four/play zone” they had been doing.

They stunt with Watt a decent amount. He’s become a Hall of Famer from playing that side and that side only. I’d say it’s all working out well.

John Hopkins Rentals: A significant portion of the fanbase seems to think Feilds has elite upside and is the starting Steelers QB of the future, who is just “waiting his turn”. It seems to me like they benched him this season and are minimally invested in him, so the odds of this are slim to none. Thoughts?

Alex: It would take a lot, probably injury, for Wilson to lose his job and Fields to start again. And I think things are trending towards Wilson being re-signed. But my whole stance has been to let the season play out and evaluate after the year when we have all the information. That’s Pittsburgh’s plan, all these guys on expiring deals. But the way it’s going, it’ll be Russ brought back. Could Fields join him? Maybe but I doubt it.

I think the answer is really in-between, I don’t think they’re kicking Fields aside, but there’s little incentive for Fields to return if Wilson is brought back. Fields has done enough to earn a starting look elsewhere.

BeefReeferLives:

Hi Alex,

A tranche of our fan base were very vocal about leaving Russ on the bench and keeping Fields as the starter. Now that we’ve seen what Russ is still capable of, would you care to elaborate on how stupid and wrong that take was?

Alex: Ha, I understood where that thought was coming from. I wasn’t as critical of the change as others but when push came to shove, I was for keeping Fields in the lineup. So I was wrong, too. It was a well-intentioned and logical thought shared by a bunch of people so I can’t be the one to come down hard. I’m in a glass house.

But clearly, Tomlin knew what he was doing and made the right call.