Arthur Smith Had ‘Preliminary Call’ With North Carolina About Head Coach Opening, Not Interested In Leaving Pittsburgh

The buzz around Arthur Smith leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers for the North Carolina Tar Heels’ head-coaching job may have ended as quickly as it started. Following 48 hours of rumors, reports, and speculation after the college job became open, Smith acknowledged the school reached out to him to gauge interest. Despite it being his alma mater, Smith told reporters Thursday he has no interest leaving Pittsburgh.

Steelers.com’s Dale Lolley shared this tweet of Smith addressing the rumors.

“I’ve got an awesome job here,” Smith said via Lolley. “When you’ve got something good, my family loves it here.”

Steelers OC Arthur Smith said North Carolina reached out to him about its head coaching opening, but "I've got an awesome job here. When you've got something good, my family loves it here." Said he's not interested in leaving. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) November 28, 2024

The PPG’s Ray Fittipaldo and ESPN’s Brooke Pryor added color to his comments. Arthur Smith said he had a “preliminary” call with North Carolina, standard as they begin creating a large pool of candidates to examine.

“I have one of the best jobs in football right now,” Smith said via Fittipaldo.

Smith on the UNC job: "That's not something I've thought about. That's not my focus. I have one of the best jobs in football right now. I love that place. It's nice when someone reaches out, but I have an awesome job here. When you have something good… I love being a Steeler." — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) November 28, 2024

Steelers OC Arthur Smith said he had a preliminary call with UNC about the head coach opening, but that's part of the wide net that's cast in coaching searches. He emphasized he's personally and professionally happy in Pittsburgh. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 28, 2024

Smith: "Reality is [UNC] reached out on preliminary call. I appreciate it, love that place. But that's not my focus. I've got one of the best jobs in football right now. There's a lot to be said, too, about can't put a price on personal and professional happiness, which I have… https://t.co/NzVQlgFUy3 — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 28, 2024

93.7 The Fan offered video of Arthur Smith’s full commentary.

“Reach out on preliminary call,” he said via The Fan. “I appreciate it, love that place. But that’s not my focus. I’ve got one of the best jobs in football right now. There’s a lot to be said too about, can’t put a price on personal and professional happiness, which I have here.

“Love that place. Appreciate them. But that’s usually how it goes when people cast a wide net. And then some narratives get out of control, and you try to control it. Somebody reaches out, sure. But again, I’ve got an awesome job here. Love it here in Pittsburgh. Probably different mindset than I was five, four years ago, where any head job, I probably would’ve walked there and take it. Now, my perspective’s different. And when you got something good like I got here in Pittsburgh right now. Family loves it here. I like the working environment. Love being a Steeler.”

⁦⁦@UNCFootball⁩ reached out to #Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. What he said about it pic.twitter.com/2CsE720INf — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) November 28, 2024

Based on those tweets and quotes, it seems Smith has turned down any chance of returning to the Tar Heel state.

North Carolina is moving on from head coach Mack Brown after six seasons with the school. Smith was as logical a connection as any to the job. He played offensive line there and became a Tar Heels graduate assistant in 2006 before moving on to the NFL. A former head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, he would’ve been a solid hire with experience and local ties attractive to the school’s boosters.

Smith was immediately connected to the job followed by a Wednesday report suggesting he was open to returning to the college ranks. Smith’s comments today clearly run counter to that report.

Hired as the Steelers’ offensive coordinator in February, he’s led Pittsburgh to its best scoring offense since 2020. Entering Week 13, the Steelers are the No. 14 scoring offense at 22.9 points per game. While the team has its share of problems, chiefly a red-zone offense ranked 30th, there has been improvement. Especially in the pass game.

While the door to North Carolina appears shut, the question remains if Smith would leave Pittsburgh for a second shot at an NFL head-coaching job. Insiders believe Smith will be considered during the 2025 hiring cycle that could have 7-10 openings. If Pittsburgh’s offense ends on a high note, Smith will receive more buzz. And his words about staying in Pittsburgh will be tested.