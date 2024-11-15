Arthur Smith Says Pat Freiermuth Having Good Season, Scheming Up Ways To Get Him Involved

Tight end Pat Freiermuth has functioned as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ No. 2 target throughout the season. He’s been available in all 10 games while health has been an issue in the past. And yet, his numbers aren’t blowing anyone away. Arthur Smith downplayed Freiermuth’s stat line, noting that he’s still been an asset to the offense.

“Sometimes we call things, and maybe coverage or pressure doesn’t do exactly,” Smith said via a team-issued transcript of the defense changing the offensive intent. “Defense has a say. That’s why you’ve got to build in reads and progressions. I think Pat’s had a good season.”

Especially early in the season, Pittsburgh faced plenty of single-high coverage that discouraged the Steelers from throwing over the middle of the field. Instead, they threw down the sidelines. That decreased the number of chances for Freiermuth, and it remained true with Russell Wilson inserted at quarterback.

Through nine games, Freiermuth has 29 catches, 281 yards, and three touchdowns. Those numbers rank first or second on the Steelers, but not quite the record-setting season that was seemingly possible heading into the year.

The good news is that Freiermuth has capitalized on his opportunities, and Smith is actively designing things up for him.

“That’s why we scheme him up in the red zone. We trust him. Made that good play in there. Got that DPI. We tried to get him the ball early, got the DPI. That doesn’t count as a target, but he touched the ball. We’ve got a lot of guys that can make plays.”

Freiermuth saw an early target on a post route, isolated on the backside as a stand-up receiver, a position he’s been used more under Smith than the previous regime. Officially, the box score shows a “no play,” Freiermuth not getting credit for the target or yards, but it was an impact moment and chunk pickup. Pittsburgh got him the ball later in the game, scoring a touchdown in the low red zone on a designed pick play to beat the Commanders’ man coverage.

Freiermuth is still on pace for respectable numbers, a 54-catch, 530-yard, five-touchdown season. The reality is he’s playing in a run-heavy offense. It’s an offense that ranks second in rushing attempts and 30th in passing attempts. That simply reduces the number of chances to put up big numbers. The fact Freiermuth’s production is still pacing similar to his first two years when the Steelers threw a lot more shows that Smith has him top-of-mind in his weekly game plan.