‘Am I Going To F*** This Up?’ Chris Long Marvels At Mike Williams’ Catch Given Context

Just five games ago, new Pittsburgh Steelers WR Mike Williams was not having a good night. He was the subject of Aaron Rodgers’ ire after the New York Jets QB threw a game-ending interception to Buffalo Bills CB Taron Johnson. Rodgers said Williams failed to stay on the red line on his route. Rodgers thought he knew where Williams would be and made a quick throw. Williams was unable to adjust properly and fell down, and Johnson sealed the deal for the Bills.

On Sunday, Williams did not log many snaps as he focuses on getting up to speed with the Steelers. But with just under three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Williams showed up in the biggest way. The Steelers were facing third-and-nine from the Washington Commanders’ 32-yard line while trailing 27-21. QB Russell Wilson delivered one of his patented moon balls, and Williams did as everyone expected: He tracked the flight of the ball, adjusted, and caught it for the game-winning touchdown.

Talk about perseverance.

“At the end of the game, he [Wilson] goes up top to Mike and Mike with an incredible job tracking that football,” former NFL DE Chris Long said Sunday on the Green Light Pod. “I mean, I don’t think people know how hard that is in that spot. You just got here. You know, not to mention not wanting to let your teammates down. Do you know how hard it is to be an NFL player in general, but also the pressure on a guy like that? Imagine two weeks ago, three weeks ago, he was on The [Pat] McAfee show. They’re talking about, ‘Hey, he’s on the wrong side of the red line.’

A lot of guys, it would be going through their head. New situation. Big moment. They’re going to me. ‘Am I gonna fuck this up?’ You know, that little voice in your head? You gotta get rid of that voice and good on Mike Williams. I’m sure he wanted to put his best foot forward Week 1. And he did. I mean, now he’s a dude in that locker room.”

Who knows exactly what was going through Mike Williams’ head as he lined up for the snap. Only Williams knows. And he was kind enough to give us a glimpse into the chaos of that moment. Wilson told him where to line up at the snap, and Williams had to trust Wilson because the play called for him to run a route he hadn’t even practiced.

But Mike Williams ended up exactly where he needed to be at the moment he needed to be there. And Wilson’s moon ball dropped into his hands just as it was intended. Wilson gave Williams plenty of love after the game, repeatedly saying that Williams was the one who made the play.

Five weeks ago, Mike Williams was the scapegoat for the Jets’ loss to the Bills. On Sunday, he was the newest hero for the Steelers. After the Bills game, his quarterback publicly called him out. After the Commanders game, his new quarterback gave him nothing but praise for making the big play at that moment. What a difference five weeks makes.