Alex Highsmith Injured Against Commanders

Pittsburgh Steelers OLB Alex Highsmith appeared to suffer a serious ankle injury in the fourth quarter of Pittsburgh’s Week 10 matchup against the Washington Commanders. Highsmith appeared to turn his ankle and was in immediate pain, going to the ground and he needed help getting off the field.

Highsmith dealt with a groin injury earlier this season that caused him to miss three games, and this injury looks like one that could cause him to miss some time. It turned an unnatural way as he appeared to step on the foot of QB Jayden Daniels, and he was in obvious pain as he got helped off the field.

Highsmith had been having an impressive stretch upon returning from his groin injury, and if Highsmith does miss time, it makes the acquisition of OLB Preston Smith all the more important. Additionally, OLB Nick Herbig should return soon from his hamstring injury, which means at least the Steelers have some reinforcements at the position.

But Highsmith is a difficult player to replace, and his suffering an injury isn’t good news for the Steelers, especially with the Baltimore Ravens due up in Week 11. Pittsburgh has all six of their divisional games remaining and they’re going to need to be as healthy as possible, so hopefully Highsmith doesn’t miss a lot of time, but the injury did look fairly serious.