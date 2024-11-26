Alex Highsmith Appears To Sit Out Of Steelers’ Tuesday Practice

For the first time since last Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers were back on the practice field. It doesn’t appear EDGE rusher Alex Highsmith joined them. In footage from 93.7 The Fan that showed the Steelers’ defense, Highsmith doesn’t appear in uniform, suggesting he’s still sitting out due to the ankle injury he suffered in the team’s Week 10 win over the Washington Commanders.

#Steelers defensive captains working, notice TJ Watt at the end pic.twitter.com/1AAMItInHa — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) November 26, 2024

Highsmith did tell reporters that he tested his injured ankle Tuesday and is not ruling out playing Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Brian Batko. Perhaps the team is being careful and giving him one more day of rest before allowing him to practice Wednesday. If he can’t suit up in Cincinnati, Nick Herbig and Preston Smith will continue to share his snaps.

Highsmith turned his ankle while attempting to sack Washington QB Jayden Daniels late in Pittsburgh’s victory. He immediately grabbed his ankle and needed help walking off the field. On social media, his father indicated Highsmith only suffered a low ankle sprain and would miss 2-3 games.

Steelers OLB Alex Highsmith said his ankle injury is doing better every day and he did some straight ahead running today. Thinks he dodged a bullet with it being low ankle. He’s gonna see how it progresses this week and then determine his status for Sunday. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) November 26, 2024

It’s been a year marred by injuries for Highsmith. He initially pulled his groin in training camp, missing a week of practice in August. He aggravated the injury in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers, sitting out three games. Now, he’s in danger of missing another three games due to this ankle injury.

In the six games he has started, Highsmith has recorded solid numbers. He has 19 total tackles, 10 QB hits, three sacks, and a pass deflection. He’s been great defending the screen game and took over against the New York Giants in Week 8, outclassing LT Chris Hubbard.

Because it’s a Tuesday practice, the Steelers don’t have to release an official injury report. Their first one of the week will drop tomorrow afternoon.

Mike Tomlin’s normally noon press conference was also pushed back to 2:30 PM/EST. He should offer a health update on the team during that meeting, including Highsmith’s outlook for this Sunday. He’ll also address the health of other players like CB Cory Trice Jr. and perhaps NT Keeanu Benton. Tomlin didn’t mention Benton postgame last Thursday, but he didn’t play on the Steelers’ final series against the Browns.