Aditi Kinkhabwala: Arthur Smith ‘The Perfect Man’ For What Steelers Want To Do

Coming into the 2024 season, Pittsburgh Steelers fans hoped for a better offensive performance. The 2023 version of the Steelers offense didn’t set that bar too high. With all of Pittsburgh’s additions to the unit, including Arthur Smith as offensive coordinator, there was real potential coming into the season.

Halfway through the season, that potential is being realized. The Steelers are in a dead heat alongside the Baltimore Ravens at the top of the AFC North. Part of that is the help they’ve gotten from some of their new faces on offense. From young offensive linemen to two new quarterbacks, Pittsburgh’s additions have paid off.

However, arguably their most significant addition isn’t on the field at all. Pittsburgh brought in Arthur Smith as their new offensive coordinator this past off-season. CBS’ Aditi Kinkhabwala joined Empty The Notebook on Monday, arguing that Smith was their best offseason addition.

“All offseason, I sat here and said, the biggest addition to this Steelers offense, not necessarily all these young offensive linemen, not even the quarterback, will be Arthur Smith,” Kinkhabwala said. “A man who knows how to run the offense… Arthur Smith is the perfect man for what Art Rooney and the Steelers, and Mike Tomlin want to do.”

It’s clear that Smith is doing something right in Pittsburgh. The Steelers’ defense has had to carry a mostly nonexistent offense in the last few years. This year, the team is playing well on both sides of the ball.

Smith hasn’t had it easy, either. His starting quarterback, Russell Wilson, went down with a calf injury before the regular season began. Smith kept the offense running smoothly, with Justin Fields leading the charge. Once Wilson was healthy and head coach Mike Tomlin decided to roll with the veteran, Smith kept the unit humming without any real hiccups. The offense truly seems to be evolving at every level.

There is still a lot of work to be done. The Steelers have a very tough back half of their schedule. However, at the moment, Smith seems like an excellent addition to the coaching staff. Only time will tell if the offense can keep this momentum going into the playoffs.