Aaron Rodgers Responds To Mike Williams ‘Red Line’ Instagram Post

One hashtag can create a news story all on its own. After scoring his first touchdown as a Pittsburgh Steeler, and for the season, in Sunday’s win over the Washington Commanders, WR Mike Williams celebrated the moment with an Instagram post that featured the hashtag “Red Line.” Many believed it was a reference and shot at New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers and his public criticism of Williams not running the “red line” that led to a game-losing interception versus the Buffalo Bills.

While Williams has denied that was the intent, Rodgers was still asked about it in a Wednesday meeting with the New York media.

“I didn’t see it,” Rodgers said before being informed what Williams posted. “That’s fine. I don’t have [a reaction]. I like Mike. I’m happy for Mike.”

You can see the exchange below via @snyjets; Rodgers is smiling as the reporters give him the background.

"I like Mike, I'm happy for Mike" Aaron Rodgers was asked about Mike Williams appearing to troll him on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/HUJpHAS12l — Jets Videos (@snyjets) November 13, 2024

Asked about the post earlier today, Williams said the caption was a comment about his career, not a play.

“Nah, that wasn’t it at all,” he said on GoJo and Golic when asked if the post was meant to troll Rodgers. “I made a name on the red line. That’s what I’m good at. Playing on the red line.”

Since being traded, Rodgers and Williams admitted things didn’t work out together. Both cited Williams’ rehab off his 2023 ACL tear as a factor, preventing them from getting valuable spring and summer reps to get chemistry and timing down. Rodgers is a stickler for details and receivers not making mistakes, and Williams had his fair share with the Jets. Rodgers’ message has been consistent since the trade, reacting to it in real-time on Pat McAfee’s show, where he wished Williams well with Pittsburgh.

In a world where most players do the talking on social media, especially with wide receivers and their habit of cryptic social media messages, it was a reasonable interpretation. No matter his intent, Rodgers’ dismissal is the right one. There’s no need to make it more of a story than it’s already become. For the 3-7 Jets, who have already fired their head coach and are trying to figure out how to make their season semi-respectable, Rodgers has much bigger things to worry about than what Mike Williams is posting on Instagram.