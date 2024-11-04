‘A Crazy Moment:’ Joey Porter Jr. Was ‘Surprised’ When His Father Led Week 8 Terrible Towel Twirl

Joey Porter is one of the best pass rushers in Pittsburgh Steelers history. He helped the Steelers capture a Super Bowl title during the 2005 season and then became a coach for them for a few years. Now, his son, Joey Porter Jr., is the Steelers’ No. 1 corner. Before the team’s game against the New York Giants in Week 8 this year, Porter Sr. came onto the field and led the Terrible Towel Twirl, and it seems like Porter Jr. had no idea he was going to do that.

“That’s when I was surprised. when I seen his face on the screen,” Porter said Monday via the team’s YouTube channel. “He gave me a little homage when he did my thing, and he did his kick. So, it was a cool moment.”

For fans, it was an awesome moment, but for the younger Porter, it had to mean so much more. Not only was the surprise great, but the elder Porter did do his son’s celebration where he waves his arms in the air, followed by his own signature kick. Thankfully, cameras captured the younger Porter’s reaction, allowing fans to share in that moment.

“[I didn’t find out] until he walked out because he told me he was gonna be on the field, but he’s always on the field for some games, so I didn’t find out until he really walked out there,” Porter Jr. said. “It was a crazy moment.”

During his playing days, Porter was an incredible emotional leader. There are numerous instances of him creating a moment that inspired or motivated the team. Perhaps the greatest example came when the Steelers ran onto the field for Super Bowl XL. The game was being played in running back Jerome Bettis’ hometown of Detroit, and Porter held the team back to allow Bettis to enter first on his own.

Jerome Bettis returned to his hometown of Detroit in Super Bowl XL. And his @Steelers teammates made him run out of the tunnel by himself. 😂 📺: #NFLIcons: @JeromeBettis36 airs TOMORROW at 10/9c on @EPIXHD pic.twitter.com/jZEIZBtq5M — NFL (@NFL) October 22, 2021

Nothing may top that surprise but giving his son that memory might be one of the most special things to his family. When Porter Jr. was drafted to the Steelers, it felt like fate. Now, it feels even more surreal seeing moments like these come about. It’s been a while since the elder Porter played in Pittsburgh, but that moment in Week 8 still felt like a nice passing of the torch.