2024 Week 11 Steelers Vs. Ravens Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers will finally kick off their AFC North divisional schedule against the Baltimore Ravens today. With a win, the Steelers take firm control of the division lead and start off 1-0 in the division. With a loss, the Ravens take a half-game lead with over a month until their second matchup.

The Ravens are bringing their league-leading offense to town, with Lamar Jackson and company averaging over 30 points per game. The Steelers have the second-best scoring defense and have traditionally been good at slowing down Jackson. Still, he is playing the best football of his career right now with a complete arsenal of weapons at his disposal.

The one major vulnerability for the Ravens is the defense — the passing defense to be specific. They are without former Steelers CB Arthur Maulet, and S Kyle Hamilton is likely at less than 100 percent after a nasty-looking ankle roll on Thursday Night Football last week. This might not look like your typical Steelers-Ravens game, with low scores and a small margin of victory.

If you have never joined us for the game thread before, you picked a great week to tune in! Refresh this page throughout the game for live updates, video highlights, injury news, and more. Also, be sure to join the discussion at the bottom of the page in the comment section.

Steelers Inactives

No. 4 QB Kyle Allen (3rd QB)

Nol 35 RB Jonathan Ward

No. 56 LB Alex Highsmith

No. 64 OG Max Scharping

No. 81 TE MyCole Pruitt

Ravens Inactives

No. 10 CB Arthur Maulet

No. 26 RB Rasheen Ali

No. 39 S Eddie Jackson

No. 61 C Nick Samac

No. 81 WR Devontez Walker

No. 90 OLB David Ojabo

The Ravens start the game with the ball on offense.

START OF GAME

The Ravens returned the kickoff to the 29-yard line.

1st and 10, Derrick Henry up the middle for 3 yards. 2nd and 7, Henry tackled from behind by Herbig and he punched the ball loose, recovered by DeShon Elliott. What a huge start for the Steelers.

Derrick Henry visibly upset on the sidelines pic.twitter.com/ZYrNDqBX0y — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 17, 2024

1st and 10, Russell Wilson checked down to Najee Harris for 7 yards. 2nd and 3, Harris off right tackle for 4 yards.

1st and 10, Wilson to George Pickens for 4 yards. 2nd and 6, Harris toss and he bent it back inside for 11 yards.

Harris left guard to BLT 16 for 11 yards #Steelers pic.twitter.com/8o8nuUAKJ8 — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) November 17, 2024

1st and 10, Wilson to Pickens for 2 yards. Hard to tell for sure, but a possible missed facemask penalty on that tackle. Wilson under pressure and threw the ball away two plays in a row to force a field goal. 3-0 Steelers.

The referee is having a long conversation on the sideline with George Pickens, who was tackled around the neck on that last series. — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) November 17, 2024

1st and 10, Lamar Jackson checked down to Justice Hill in the flat for a gain of one with T.J. Watt making the tackle. 2nd and 9, holding on Ravens brings it back. Cam Heyward forced the penalty. 2nd and 19, complete to Hill for 9 yards. Patrick Queen tried his best to rip that ball loose. 3rd and 10, Jackson overshot Diontae Johnson incomplete.

The punt went 70 yards into the end zone for a touchback. Great job by Calvin Austin III to sell the fair catch.

1st and 10, Harris off left tackle for 4 yards. 2nd and 6, Wilson to Cordarrelle Patterson for no gain. Neutral zone infraction makes it 3rd and 1, and Wilson goes deep to Calvin Austin III incomplete. It bounced off Austin’s shoulder pads and he could have had it. The punt went 51 yards after a false start on the punt unit. Missed opportunity for the offense. They can’t have too many of those against this offense.

INC deep to Calvin Austin III #Steelers pic.twitter.com/bCTsbhgoGx — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) November 17, 2024

1st and 10, a completion to Isaiah Likely for 42 yards.

1st and 10, Henry up the middle for 3 yards. 2nd and 7, Johnson got separation from Beanie Bishop deep, but he couldn’t catch it. All they needed was one play to get into field goal range and the Steelers defense tightened up. Justin Tucker missed a 47-yard field goal. Pretty great to get off the field without allowing points after a double explosive play.

The Steelers take over at the 37 with decent field position. 1st and 10, Wilson complete to Jaylen Warren in the flat for a gain of 3. Warren up the middle on 2nd for 6 yards. 3rd and 1, Wilson sneak for no gain. 4th and 1, Harris stopped short for a turnover on downs. For a rivalry that comes down to field goals more often than not, I probably wouldn’t have gone for it there.

1st and 10, Jackson nearly sacked and tossed the ball into the dirt. 2nd and 10, designed run for Jackson for 15 yards. Someone missed their assignment because he was completely uncovered. 1st and 10, Jackson incomplete to Likely. Elliott and Likely had their feet tangled. 2nd and 10, Patrick Queen tackled the screen for a loss of one. 3rd and 11, Dean Lowry batted the ball at the line of scrimmage. Another Tucker attempt here, but a few yards further this time. Surely he doesn’t miss two in a row. And he does, this time from 50.

Steelers take over from the 40. 1st and 10, Cordarrelle Patterson stuffed for no gain. 2nd and 10, Wilson sacked for a loss of 10 by Odafe Oweh. 3rd and 20, Wilson had nothing down field and he tucked it for no gain. He had a long time to find someone, but nobody was open (or he didn’t see them). Brutal to keep wasting these drives.