2024 Week 10 Steelers Vs. Commanders Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

It was a bizarre first half with the Pittsburgh Steelers dominating on defense until the very last drive and the Washington Commanders now lead 17-14. Special teams flubs on both sides led to free touchdowns and penalties have been responsible for some of the other scoring drives. The Steelers started the game with the ball, so the Washington Commanders will get it back after the half.

Penalties on defense have been the story so far for the Steelers. They start the second half of the field, so we will see if they can clean it up. They have been excellent in the third quarter of games so far this year.

First half team stats below:

START OF 2ND HALF

The Steelers allowed their first points of the year on the opening drive of he half. A big gain to Terry McLaurin early and then a rushing touchdown. 24-14 Commanders.

Scary Terry big gainer to open 2nd half #Steelers pic.twitter.com/v69l0QF1nU — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) November 10, 2024

1st and 10, Harris off left tackle for 11 yards.

1st and 10, Warren off right tackle for 2 yards. 2nd and 8, Wilson incomplete to MyCole Pruitt. 3rd and 8, complete to Warren for 26 yards on a checkdown with a lot of YAC.

1st and 10, Wilson was sacked for a loss of 10. 2nd and 20, Wilson complete to Pickens who broke free for 34 yards.

1st and 10, Warren off left end for 2 yards. 2nd and 8, offsides free play. 2nd and 3, Harris around the right end for 4 yards to convert.

1st and goal, Harris off left tackle for a touchdown. 24-21 Commanders.

Biadasz has been cleared to return https://t.co/j89RHPkMoq — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 10, 2024

The kickoff was returned 40 yards to the 46.

1st and 10, incomplete pass intended for Olamide Zaccheaus. 2nd and 10, Daniels escaped pressure and completed a pass along the sideline and offsetting penalties wiped out the play. 2nd and 10, incomplete to McCaffrey. 3rd and 10, Cam Heyward batted down the pass. The Steelers will have an opportunity to retake the lead from the Commanders. Calvin Austin III fielded the punt at the 7 and was stuffed for no gain.