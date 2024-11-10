2024 Week 10 Steelers Vs. Commanders Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers will face their biggest test of the season so far with the 7-2 Washington Commanders. Coming off their bye week, the Steelers are 13-4 throughout Mike Tomlin’s tenure as the head coach. They have also been very successful against rookie quarterbacks, though that has faltered in recent years.

Jayden Daniels has completely transformed the Commanders from a bottom-feeder team to a legitimate contender in the NFC. Similar to the Steelers facing their biggest test, the Commanders haven’t played a defense quite like Pittsburgh’s yet. The No. 3 offense going against the No. 2 defense is going to be the big story of the day.

Special teams could be an x-factor for the game with Commanders K Austin Seibert ruled out and LS Tyler Ott questionable with an illness. They are also one of the few teams that don’t settle for touchbacks in the kickoff game, so the Steelers could have some opportunities to return with Cordarrelle Patterson back in the lineup.

If the Steelers win, they will remain in control of the AFC North with a game against the second place Baltimore Ravens next week. If they lose, they will have an opportunity to take back the lead against the Ravens next week, though a two-game lead and an edge in the head-to-head against the Ravens would be quite nice to enter the final stretch of the season.

The Steelers will be debuting Mike Williams and Preston Smith today. NFL insiders discussed Williams’ possible role this morning.

Steelers’ Inactive Players

QB Kyle Allen (3rd QB)

OLB Nick Herbig

CB C.J. Henderson

G Max Scharping

WR Scotty Miller

Commanders’ Inactive Players

QB Jeff Driskel (3rd)

K Austin Seibert

CB Marshon Lattimore

T Cornelius Lucas

RB Brian Robinson Jr.

LB Dominique Hampton

S Darrick Forrest