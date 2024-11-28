2024 Thanksgiving Day Open Discussion Thread – Week 13 Thursday Games

Happy Thanksgiving to all of yinz and I hope your Thursday schedule allows for some football watching time.

There are three games being played on this holiday Thursday. In the first 2024 Thanksgiving game, the 10-1 Detroit Lions will host the 4-7 Chicago Bears. In the later afternoon game, the 4-7 Dallas Cowboys will host the 2-9 New York Giants. In the game later this evening, the 8-3 Green Bay Packers will host the 5-6 Miami Dolphins.

Per the norm, we will run a day-long game and general discussion thread on this Thanksgiving day and if you feel up to it, you are welcome to participate in the comments below.

Throughout the day, a Twitter feed will add several tidbits and video highlights from the games in addition to letting you know each team’s inactive list.

Have a safe and happy Thanksgiving and thank you for stopping by the site today.

Bears Inactives: OT Kiran Amegadjie, G Ryan Bates, S Elijah Hicks, DE Dominique Robinson, WR Tyler Scott, CB Ameer Speed

Lions Inactives: G Kayode Awosika, CB Carlton Davis, OT Taylor Decker, OT Giovanni Manu, CB Emmanuel Moseley, OT Colby Sorsdal

Giants Inactives:

Cowboys Inactives:

Dolphins Inactives:

Packers Inactives: