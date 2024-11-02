2024 Steelers Depot Awards — Midseason Results

With the Week 9 bye week, the Pittsburgh Steelers have reached the midway point of the season.

The first half was rather good to the Steelers as Pittsburgh sits at 6-2 on the season and is riding high entering the bye week, thanks to a shot in the arm from quarterback Russell Wilson in the last two games, as well as a special teams unit that is coming up with splash plays time and time again under Danny Smith.

Things look very good for the Steelers right now.

At the midway point of the season, the Steelers Depot staff voted on some midseason team awards since there are eight games to go off of. We won’t break out the red carpet yet and plan the afterparty, but there’s a good chance many of these midseason award winners find themselves in the discussion late in the season, too.

The midseason award winners, an explanation, and full tallies below. Enjoy!

OFFENSIVE MVP: RB NAJEE HARRIS – 9 VOTES

Pretty clear one here. Running back Najee Harris is on a dominant run in the last three weeks, putting up three straight 100-yard rushing performances. He’s playing some of the best football of his career, and is being rewarded for it from a statistical aspect.

Coming into the season with a chip on his shoulder after having his fifth-year option declined, Harris slimmed down and looks more explosive and fluid. His vision continues to improve, too, and he’s getting into a real groove within Arthur Smith’s scheme. With all of the injuries the Steelers have dealt with this season along the offensive line and in the backfield, Harris has been the steady presence the Steelers have needed offensively.

Harris sits at 592 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 136 carries at midseason. He’s on pace of a career-high 1,332 yards. Pretty impressive year.

Others Receiving Votes: OT Dan Moore Jr. (2), K Chris Boswell (1), QB Justin Fields (1)

DEFENSIVE MVP: LB T.J. WATT – 10 VOTES

After winning the Depot Defensive MVP award last season, T.J. Watt is on pace to do so again this season. While he’s not putting up jaw-dropping sack numbers right now, he’s impacting the game time and time again, finding ways to make plays in key spots.

Watt has 6.5 sacks on the season and leads the NFL with four forced fumbles, recovering two in the process. He’s single-handedly changed games in recent weeks with punchouts against the Raiders and a strip-sack against the Giants, leading to Steelers wins.

He draws a ton of attention from opponents, who are chipping him at the league’s highest rate. Yet despite the added attention and obstacles to get around as a pass rusher, Watt continues to make plays in a season in which he’s already eclipsed 100 career sacks and is continuing to re-write the record books in Pittsburgh.

Others Receiving Votes: DE Cameron Heyward (2), S DeShon Elliott (1)

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: C ZACH FRAZIER – 12 VOTES

Another pretty clear midseason award here for the Steelers. Even after missing the last two games with an ankle injury, center Zach Frazier has been the best rookie in a solid class for the Steelers, even with some late competition coming from linebacker Payton Wilson and cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr.

Frazier stepped into the starting lineup in the preseason after Nate Herbig was lost for the season. Since then, he’s been a steadying force for an offensive line that has dealt with numerous injuries and has had to roll out quite a few different starting lineups.

While he’s had some issues with snaps at times with quarterback Justin Fields, Frazier has been a great addition to the Steelers and looks like a long-term franchise center for the Black and Gold.

Others Receiving Votes: LB Payton Wilson (1)

BIGGEST SURPRISE: CB DONTE JACKSON — 5 VOTES

The closest vote of the midseason awards happened to be the category of “Biggest Surprise.” Ultimately, veteran cornerback Donte Jackson received five votes, edging out the likes of safety DeShon Elliott and cornerback Beanie Bishop.

Since coming over to the Steelers following a mid-March trade from the Carolina Panthers for wide receiver Donte Jackson, the veteran has been a great addition. He currently leads the Steelers with three interceptions, and his play opposite Joey Porter Jr. has allowed the Steelers to get away with keeping the second-year corner from having to travel with the top target for the opponent.

In coverage, according to Pro Football Focus, Jackson has allowed 22 receptions on 39 targets for 273 yards. He hasn’t allowed a touchdown on the season.

In 443 defensive snaps, Jackson grades out at 55.0 overall from PFF, including a 68.6 against the run and a 53.0 in coverage. He’s been better than those numbers suggest, too. However, he’s had some issues in the tackling department in recent weeks, sitting second in missed tackles on the year with eight.

But he’s been a welcome addition to the Steelers and his level of play in coverage in the first half of the season has been impressive.

Others Receiving Votes: CB Beanie Bishop Jr. (4), S DeShon Elliott (3), TE Darnell Washington (1)

BIGGEST DISAPPOINTMENT: RT BRODERICK JONES — 13 VOTES (UNANIMOUS)

Unfortunately, there was no other answer but this one in the “Biggest Disappointment” category. Second-year offensive tackle Broderick Jones has really struggled this season. It started in the preseason and hasn’t gotten much better.

Jones dealt with an elbow injury in training camp that hindered him in the preseason, leading to some ugly performances. That continued into the regular season and saw him benched for rookie Troy Fautanu going into Week 2 against Denver. Jones only got back into the lineup due to Fautanu’s season-ending injury, and even with the second chance, Jones has been a mess. He’s struggled with penalties and has allowed a sack in three straight games.

Offensive line coach Pat Meyer stated that Jones just needs to focus each and every play. That’s concerning to hear, especially for a young player. Hopefully the second half of the season is much, much better for Jones.

MOST UNDERRATED: LT DAN MOORE JR. — 7 VOTES

A player many believed would wind up being the swing tackle for his final season in Pittsburgh has been arguably the best offensive lineman for the Steelers through the first half of the season. Dan Moore Jr. has been a steady, consistent presence. You haven’t heard much about him, but that’s a good thing.

Moore has allowed just 14 pressures on the season and two sacks. He’s been solid as a run blocker, too, and is starting to really take off now that left guard Isaac Seumalo is back in the lineup and getting his legs underneath him.

He hasn’t been stellar, but he’s been solid, and that’s good enough for the Steelers.

Others Receiving Votes: P Corliss Waitman (3), LB Elandon Roberts (2), DL Larry Ogunjobi (1)

BEST ADDITION: S DESHON ELLIOTT – 8 VOTES

Shortly after the Steelers signed safety DeShon Elliott to a two-year deal in free agency, the move received very little fanfare. Sure, many were happy with the move as it was adding a veteran, dependable safety. But in the first half of the season, Elliott has been a key piece for the Steelers, playing at a high level defensively.

Elliott has thrived in the box as that extra defender for the Steelers, bringing a significant level of physicality to the table for the Steelers. He’s made some key plays, too, picking off a pass in the season opener and forcing a fumble in Week 4 in Indianapolis.

On the season, Elliott has 58 tackles, which leads the Steelers. He also has two tackles for loss, four passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He’s been a huge addition to the Steelers.

Others Receiving Votes: QB Russell Wilson (5)

COACH OF THE YEAR: OC ARTHUR SMITH – 6 VOTES

This is one that could have gone in any direction, whether that was head coach Mike Tomlin for having the Steelers at 6-2 and perfectly navigating the QB situation this season, or special teams coordinator Danny Smith for the impact his units have had on the season.

Even offensive line coach Pat Meyer could have won the midseason award for Coach of the Year for the work he’s done keeping the OL in shape even with all the injuries and moving parts that have occurred.

But, offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is the Depot’s Midseason Coach of the Year. In his first year in Pittsburgh, the offense has looked much more explosive than in past seasons, has a real plan of attack to it, and is putting players in position to succeed week after week.

Now, with Russell Wilson under center, the offense could take off even further under Smith. That’s very encouraging. He’s done a great job so far.

Others Receiving Votes: ST Coordinator Danny Smith (3), OL Coach Pat Meyer (3), HC Mike Tomlin (1)