2024 Bye Week: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Rest up this weekend as the Pittsburgh Steelers are riding high into their bye week. Sitting at 6-2 and guaranteed to remain in first place through Week 9, the team earned another primetime win Monday night with a 26-18 victory over the New York Giants. QB Russell Wilson had another quality showing while RB Najee Harris continues to roll with his third-straight 100-yard game.

While the defense faltered against the run, they came up with two crucial fourth quarter takeaways. T.J. Watt, despite Giants RT Jermaine Eluemunor’s belief, had a solid outing and came up clutch with a strip sack/recovery to make up for Wilson’s fumble plays before. And CB Beanie Bishop Jr. called game with the sealing interception, his third pick in the last two games.

The Steelers will be off until they travel to Washington to take on the Commanders in Week 10. After that, their AFC North gauntlet will start, first facing the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11. A team who now has WR Diontae Johnson.

1 – A look around the AFC North. Will the Bengals beat the Raiders?

2 – Will the Ravens beat the Broncos?

3 – Will the Browns beat the Chargers?

4 – How many receptions does Diontae Johnson make in his Baltimore debut?

5 – Does Omar Khan make any trade before Tuesday’s deadline?

Tiebreaker: How many yards does Cleveland QB Jameis Winston throw for this weekend?

Tiebreaker (2): How many yards does Baltimore RB Derrick Henry rush for?

Recap of 2024 Week 8 Giants Game Weekend Friday Night Five Questions

Question 1: Steelers beat the Giants 26-18 . This is the first time that every respondent scored a point on this question.

Question 2: The Steelers scored over 24 points . 66.1% of Depot respondents (41 of 62) took the over and gained a point.

Question 3: Russell Wilson almost threw three touchdown passes. Alas, only one counted. The median response of respondents had Wilson throwing two. 25.8 percent of respondents (16 of 62) predicted Wilson throwing just one .

Question 4: T.J. Watt did not sack Daniel Jones until the second half. Then, Watt sacked Jones twice . His strip sack and recovered fumble prevented the Falcons from narrowing a Steelers 26-18 fourth quarter lead. A second question that all 62 respondents said yes, here we asked if Watt would record at least 0.5 of a sack.

Question 5: Daniel Jones had one opportunity to gain some rushing yardage. But T.J. Watt tripped him up to limit Jones to one yard gained. Jaylen Warren gained 46 yards on 9 carries. 71% of respondents (44 of 62) picked Warren to outgain Jones in rushing yardage.

Here are the consensus answers of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Steelers Win? Steelers Score Over 24 Points? How Many Wilson TD Passes? TJ Watt Gets a Sack? Warren or Jones More Rush Yards? SD Consensus Yes Yes 2 Yes Jaylen Warren Correct Answers Yes Yes 1 Yes Jaylen Warren Tiebreaker Steelers KR Yards Median: 24 Actual: 0 Correct: 22

Steelers Depot respondents answered four of five questions correctly as a group. Impressive job!

An amazing 41 of 62 respondents missed the 5-point weekly bonus by just one question. Wow!

The tiebreaker was not needed since just one person swept the board. Greg Joseph placed all six kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks. So, Pittsburgh had 0 kick return yards. The median response was 24 kick return yards. Twenty-two people, including this week’s winner ManRayX, predicted the Steelers having no kick return yardage.

Style Points remain in the lead. ManRayX climbed seven spots to fifth place due to his 11-point performance this week. And we have five new entries to the leaderboard. Forty-three folks have answered every single week. There is a typical drop-off on the bye-week and beyond. Keep answering folks!

Here is the 2024 leaderboard after Week 8:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE Style Points 44 First Mike Bianchi 39 Second Andy N 38 Third +1 Ratsotex 37 Fourth -2 ManRayX 35 Fifth +7 hoptown 34 Sixth (tie) Chris92021 34 Sixth (tie) -1 don2727 33 Eighth (tie) -1 Andi B 33 Eighth (tie) Nick Lawrence 32 Tenth -1 Jason W 31 11th -1 Steelers D 29 12th (tie) wa_steel 29 12th (tie) -1 Reese Dare 29 12th (tie) Sunshine State Steel 29 12th (tie) Rene Gonzalez 29 12th (tie) SJT63 29 12th (tie) Agustin-ARG 28 18th (tie) -6 Buckeye Steel 28 18th (tie) +1 Nick Schultz 28 18th (tie) +1 Drexyl Spivey 28 18th (tie) +1 Lucky Beagle 28 18th (tie) +1 Lou Rock 28 18th (tie) +1 GhotiFish 28 18th (tie) +1 Beeze 27 25th (tie) -6 bung 27 25th (tie) +3 Ken Sterner 27 25th (tie) -6 Peter-Petersen 27 25th (tie) +3 Jesse Logue 27 25th (tie) -6 Richard Prezel 27 25th (tie) +3 *LAPDOG 26 31st (tie) +2 *Slim Stew 26 31st (tie) +2 GreenBastard 26 31st (tie) -3 *newguy68 26 31st (tie) +2 *Wes Lee 26 31st (tie) +2 *Ted Webb 26 31st (tie) +2

*New to the leaderboard