‘You Have To’ Prepare To Defend Justin Fields’ Mobility No Matter What, Says Giants DC

Justin Fields may not be the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback this week, but he could still play a role on offense. Leading up to the New York Jets game, Mike Tomlin made it seem like Fields could still play on offense, but that didn’t happen. That could have been because Tomlin wanted Russell Wilson to settle in. That doesn’t mean Fields can’t get on the field this week against the New York Giants. Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen is preparing as if Fields will play.

“Yeah, I think you have to,” Bowen said Friday via the team’s YouTube channel. “Obviously, my experience with Arthur [Smith] and what he’s done, I think you always gotta be ready for that. [Fields has] played a lot of snaps for him. So, it’s not like it’s gonna be anything new. It’s an easy, ‘Hey, let’s go in and do these few things that you’ve been doing for five, six weeks already.'”

Fields has been dangerous as a runner for the Steelers. It may have been his greatest asset when he was the starter. The Steelers couldn’t get their run game going, but Fields usually was able to provide them with a spark. In six starts, Fields rushed for 231 yards and five touchdowns.

Those numbers aren’t as stellar as some of his years with the Chicago Bears, but he was a weapon in the red zone. For the first five weeks of the year, Fields was the only Steeler with a rushing touchdown. With Wilson as the starter, Fields could see most of his snaps in the red zone or in short-yardage situations. Bowen is correct to prepare to defend him.

Bowen is familiar with Smith as well. The two of them worked together with the Tennessee Titans from 2018-2020, so Bowen knows what Smith likes to do on offense. When talking about Fields, it’s clear Smith appreciates the work he’s put in as well. Before the season even started, it seemed like he was going to use Fields in certain packages. It’s doubtful that’s changed.

However, there is also a chance that Fields won’t play again. After last Sunday’s game, Tomlin made it clear he never considered using Fields. He might be willing to see what Wilson can do in order to clear up the Steelers’ quarterback situation. Also, if Wilson has the offense rolling once again, there might not be any point in putting Fields in.

If Fields doesn’t play, then the Giants still spent valuable time working to defend someone they won’t face. That seems to be what Tomlin wants based on how vague he is concerning who will start. Either way, it’s a win-win situation for the Steelers.

The Giants have some stars on defense, so if the Steelers falter, maybe Fields could give them a boost. His athleticism is unique. The Steelers would be wise to not waste that talent sitting on the bench. Even if he’s not starting, he could help the team win.