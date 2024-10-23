Will Steelers Trade For Cooper Kupp Or Another WR Before Deadline?

Will the Steelers trade for Cooper Kupp or another wide receiver before the deadline?

In the beginning, there was Brandon Boykin, and it wasn’t good. Then there was Davante Adams, and it was even less so. Now it’s Cooper Kupp, but how interested are the Steelers? They apparently made serious offers for both Aiyuk and Adams, or at least had genuine interest.

According to reports, the Rams, who are…not good this year, are willing to pay some of Kupp’s salary. That would obviously help facilitate any trade they might make, but could the Steelers be a dance partner?

The Steelers always view themselves as contenders, and right now, they area 5-2, so they have a case this year. Arguably their biggest weakness, though, is at wide receiver behind George Pickens. Cooper Kupp is still very talented and a superb route runner, a skill their current group is lacking.

On paper, there is a way to make sense of a Steelers trade for Cooper Kupp. They obviously need and want to add a wide receiver, and have efforted to do so in recent months. They failed in their previous efforts, but deadlines spur action.

And now the Steelers’ passing game has some life with Russell Wilson under center, perhaps further incentivizing the investment in the wide receiver position. George Pickens caught five for 111 and a touchdown. Both Van Jefferson and Calvin Austin III made plays. But wouldn’t it be nice to have a legitimate No. 2 WR like Kupp on this roster?

Again, it doesn’t have to be Cooper Kupp, but I’d love to know if the Steelers have any serious interest. I mean, they could have signed Hunter Renfrow at any time, also known as “’we have that at home’ Cooper Kupp”, but I digress.

If the Steelers view themselves as Super Bowl contenders this season, they are probably looking for a wide receiver. The trade deadline is in a couple of weeks, so we won’t have to wait long for a resolution. Can they add a piece to this offense that will help take them to another level, or will they work with what they’ve got? They are just beginning to inject some life into the passing game with Wilson now in the lineup.

The Steelers’ 2024 season is underway, following another disappointing year ending in a first-round playoff loss. They have had a long offseason since the Buffalo Bills stamped them out of their misery back in January. There are positive signs, but things could jump off the rails any moment.

The biggest question hanging over the team is the quarterback question. Will Russell Wilson regain his job when he is healthy, or is Justin Fields stealing it? How will the team continue to address the depth chart, which is surprisingly still in flux?

The regular season is here, following weeks of camp and preseason games. The Steelers made numerous moves through signings and trade—and release. More than usual, they seemed comfortable creating holes, confident they can fill them. Some they managed to fill, others not so much. Now that we have so many pieces of the puzzle, however, we merely have a new set of questions to ask.