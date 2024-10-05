Will Steelers’ Defense Bounce Back After Ugly Game Vs. Colts?

Will the Steelers’ defense bounce back after an ugly game against the Colts?

The Pittsburgh Steelers had the top-ranked defense through three weeks, both in scoring and in yardage. They are still second in points, but fell to fourth now in yardage. They rank third in rushing yards allowed and eighth in passing yards allowed. And with two games without a takeaway, they have fallen to ninth in that department.

The Indianapolis Colts had their number early on, and the Steelers struggled to adjust to the change at quarterback. They prepared for Anthony Richardson, a more run-oriented, read-option quarterback. But when Joe Flacco, a more traditional passer, entered the game, even the coaches admitted on multiple occasions that they didn’t make that adjustment quickly enough.

Up next are the Dallas Cowboys, who don’t have much of a run game but are fifth in passing yards. QB Dak Prescott has already thrown for 1,072 yards with six touchdowns to two interceptions. His strongest connection, of course, is with WR CeeDee Lamb, already with 316 yards and two touchdowns. Will the Steelers use Joey Porter Jr. to follow him all over the field—even in the slot?

Considering they couldn’t really stop Michael Pittman Jr, there is reason to have concerns about the Steelers putting a lid on Lamb. Prescott is a great quarterback, and he knows how to find his top receiver in all situations.

Their offensive line is a bit of a mixed bag, but they still have some stalwarts in Zack Martin and Tyler Smith. They have another Tyler in the rookie Guyton, who won’t have to face Alex Highsmith this week. The Colts did a great job containing T.J. Watt last week, so how to the Steelers get him free?

One thing the Steelers have talked about all year is how vital their defense is to their success. They are 3-0 when the defense plays up to its capabilities, but the last one got away from them. Granted, 27 points is bad under any circumstance, but especially on an off day for a good unit. So how do they stop the slide in its tracks and rebound against the Cowboys?

