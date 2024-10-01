Will Mason McCormick Or Spencer Anderson Replace James Daniels For Steelers?

Will Mason McCormick or Spencer Anderson replace James Daniels for the Steelers?

The Steelers received the unfortunate news yesterday that RG James Daniels will not play again this season, but who will, between Mason McCormick and Spencer Anderson? Temporarily, the answer may be both, as we don’t know if Isaac Seumalo is ready to play. Eventually, however, one will have to start over the other.

With Seumalo missing time to begin the year, Anderson started the first three games, but McCormick rotated in eventually. On Sunday, McCormick started ahead of Anderson, the Steelers planning to rotate in until Daniels went down.

Assuming Seumalo returns, the Steelers have to decide if Mason McCormick or Spencer Anderson replaces James Daniels. One might think, since McCormick started the last game, he is the obvious answer, but it’s more involved than that.

Let’s start with the fact that Spencer Anderson is more experienced at right guard where James Daniels played, and Mason McCormick is way more experienced at left guard, both in college and with the Steelers. If both were to start, McCormick would obviously play on the left, Anderson the right. But if there is only one open spot, and it’s at right guard where Daniels played, then what?

After Daniels’ injury, the Steelers left McCormick at left guard but Anderson plugged in at right guard. Anderson admitted that he is more comfortable there, even Seumalo noticing as much. McCormick, comparatively, has little experience playing there. He played 19 college snaps at right guard versus literally over 3,000 at left guard.

So while the Steelers may have determined that Mason McCormick was the better fit to replace Seumalo at left guard, Spencer Anderson may be the better answer to replace James Daniels at right guard.

Again, the point may be moot this week if Seumalo doesn’t play. In that case, McCormick will start at left guard and Anderson at Daniels’ right guard spot, of course. But what about once Seumalo returns? McCormick may not be better than Anderson in a vacuum, but who is the better right guard, right now? That is what the Steelers will have to determine, possibly by the end of this week.

