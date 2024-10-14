‘Why Change It Up?’ Bryant McFadden Thinks Justin Fields Did Enough To Remain QB1

The Pittsburgh Steelers had their largest scoring margin in a win since 2020 with a 32-13 blowout over the Las Vegas Raiders. With Russell Wilson active as the backup quarterback, it was a very important game for Justin Fields to prove he deserves to remain the Steelers’ starting quarterback. The 32-point performance by the offense would suggest that he did plenty.

Former Steelers CB Bryant McFadden was asked if Fields should remain the starting quarterback via CBS Sports HQ after the game.

“When things are working really good, why change it up?” McFadden said. “For you adults that are watching us that have visited Las Vegas, you want to try your hand at a craps table, a blackjack table, when a certain number hits for you, do you change and say, ‘You know what? I just hit 18 right on the table and now I’m gonna go to five.’ You’re going to keep your numbers going. Don’t change it. Whatever strategy you are using when you’re attacking the board, keep it going if it hits for you. Right now, Justin Fields is hitting for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he is warming up.”

The 32-point performance seems to support Bryant’s assertion, but that is missing a little context.

Fields completed 10-of-17 passes in the first half for just 83 yards with five rushing attempts for 43 yards and a touchdown. It was probably his worst half of passing as a Steeler. He was inaccurate on multiple throws and was bailed out by penalties on some of the sacks he took, including a bad interception that was negated.

He finished the game completing 14 of his 24 attempts for 145 yards and had 11 rushing attempts for 59 yards and two touchdowns. There is no doubt that his legs are a weapon. That was never really in question. But his ability to distribute the ball to his playmakers downfield has not been great over the last two weeks.

Najee Harris and the run game were a big reason why the offense was able to move the ball. And the Steelers’ defense carried the day with two forced fumbles and an interception. There was also a blocked punt to set up the offense on the Raiders’ 9-yard line.

The offense was practically handed points by the defense and still didn’t maximize all the opportunities. The touchdown after T.J. Watt’s first forced fumble was only made possible by a roughing-the passer penalty that negated a bad interception thrown by Fields. And after the blocked punt gave the offense the ball on the 9-yard line, they Steelers lost 10 yards and had to settle for a field goal.

When Fields threw that interception that was negated, it really seemed like it was the time for Wilson to enter the game. I would argue Justin Fields was far from the top of the list of the reasons why the Steelers won. The win looks good, but it could have been so much better.

At 4-2, I would guess the Steelers are pretty unlikely to make a change. At the very least, Mike Tomlin is out of excuses for Tuesday press conferences and will likely have to make a more definitive statement this week. To me, they should at least see what Wilson can offer the team. But the defense may have done enough to bail out Fields and secure his job for at least one more week. That will be one of the central topics of discussion for the Steelers yet again this week.