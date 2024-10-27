‘Whatever I Can Do To Best Help This Team, That’s What I’m Gonna Do:’ Van Jefferson Focused On ‘Growing’ Role

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been looking for a quality wide receiver opposite George Pickens ever since they traded Diontae Johnson. They courted San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk essentially all offseason. And then, during the season, they reportedly pursued now-New York Jets WR Davante Adams and Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp. And all those rumors have drawn some frustrated remarks from Steelers DL Cam Heyward. He wants fans to focus on players in the Steelers’ locker room right now. Guys like WR Van Jefferson. Despite all the outside noise focused largely on the position he plays, Jefferson is focused on the opportunity ahead.

“I think every week, every week, it’s growing,” said Jefferson when asked about his role after practice on Friday per video from Steelers.com. “All I can do, you know, what I’m told to do and what I’m coached to do. And whatever I can do to best help this team, that’s what I’m gonna do. You know, Art is doing a great job of getting people different opportunities and stuff like that. And you can tell how the offense is flowing and it’s moving. So, whenever, whatever coach wants me to do, that’s what I’m gonna do and do the best I can.”

It’s got to be a thankless job, being a Steelers wide receiver not named George Pickens. However, on Sunday night against the New York Jets, Jefferson found the end zone for the first time as a member of the Steelers.

It may not have been the most amazing play by a wide receiver ever made, but it’s a touchdown just the same. And it speaks to exactly what Jefferson is talking about regarding offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

Jefferson lined up in the slot on the right side of the formation with Pickens to his right. At the snap, Jefferson hesitated and looked like he was going to the middle of the field. Pickens ran a route into the end zone, bending to his left. That took both his and Jefferson’s defenders deeper into the end zone. Jefferson then slid to the right and was wide open.

Smith used his best wide receiver, Pickens, to get Jefferson and QB Russell Wilson an easy touchdown in the red zone. Defenses have to respect Pickens’ ability to make plays. He caught a touchdown earlier in the night despite good coverage.

So Smith used that to his and the Steelers’ advantage. And Jefferson was the recipient. As for an expanding role, Jefferson was only targeted three times against the Jets. But that’s his second-most targets in a game this season (matched two other times). So Jefferson was more involved than in a number of other games this season.

Will Jefferson be the second wide receiver for the rest of the season? Only time will tell. But for now, Jefferson will continue to do what he always does.

“I just do my part in the room,” Jefferson said. “Whatever I need to do to help the guys is what I’m gonna do. And whatever my role is, I’m gonna do what’s gonna best help the team. So I just try to go out there and just play the best I can.”

Hopefully, for Van Jefferson and the Steelers, that means more touchdown celebrations this season. And maybe some respite from the ever-swirling wide receiver trade rumors. But in the meantime, Jefferson will continue to work hard and do whatever it takes to win, even if that includes doing the dirty work of blocking.