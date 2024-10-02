‘We’ll Be Good:’ Cowboys OT Says Facing Elite Edge Rushers Has Prepared Them For T.J. Watt

T.J. Watt has established himself as one of the best players in the NFL, but this year, he somehow seems more motivated than ever. The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense has been amazing, and Watt has been one of their leaders. Although they faltered against the Indianapolis Colts, they have a chance to get right this week against the Dallas Cowboys. However, Cowboys rookie left tackle Tyler Guyton did agree that they feel more comfortable containing Watt after already playing several dominant edge rushers.

“Yeah, and also, the coaches here are gonna have us extremely prepared for him, with all the moves that he does,” Guyton said Wednesday via the team’s YouTube channel. “I think we’ll be good.”

Indeed, the Cowboys have already seen their fair share of great pass rushers. They’ve played Myles Garrett, Cameron Jordan, and Brian Burns, all elite at getting after the quarterback. Watt won’t line up against Guyton, but it sounds like he’s saying their whole offense has gotten valuable experience against some of the NFL’s best. He definitely isn’t trying to talk trash, though.

However, Watt might be better than all of those players. Garrett is probably the only one with a real case, but that argument might not be settled until their careers end. Playing great players is good, but nothing can ever prepare you for the best. Watt was held without a sack against the Colts, which probably only left him hungrier.

Leading up to last week’s game, the Colts made it clear they had a plan for Watt, which seemed to work. Maybe the same thing will be true for the Cowboys. Watt’s matchup should be against Terence Steele, who has been with the Cowboys since 2020. Future Pro Football Hall of Fame guard Zack Martin is also on that side, so Watt isn’t exactly in for an easy day.

Watt doesn’t often have quiet back-to-back weeks, though. Besides the year where he suffered a pectoral injury, Watt hasn’t gone two straight games without at least half a sack since 2018. That not only shows just how incredible he’s been but also gives a good indication that he probably won’t be denied this week.

Guyton will have to worry about Nick Herbig, not Watt, but the battle in the trenches should be fun to watch. The Cowboys run game has struggled, so we’ll see if they’re forced to pass much more against the Steelers. If they do, that will just give Watt more opportunities to wreak havoc. Players like Garrett can provide a good test, but no one is like Watt.