Week 8 Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

QB Russell Wilson’s Pittsburgh Steelers debut was a good one, even if it got off to a rocky start. By game’s end, the Steelers had blown out the New York Jets, 37-15, to improve to 5-2 on the season. Wilson finished the game throwing for 264 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions, leading the Steelers’ offense to one of its most impressive showings in years.

Defensively, Pittsburgh shut out New York in the second half. Rookie corner Beanie Bishop Jr. picked off the first two passes of his career while EDGE Alex Highsmith was a welcomed addition back to the lineup with multiple pressures and solid run defense.

Pittsburgh’s special teams were also excellent. The Steelers blocked a kick/punt for the third-straight game, DL Dean Lowry getting his hand on a field goal to keep three points off the board. The Steelers’ coverage teams were also excellent and consistent. Now, the Steelers will get ready for another night game, their third in four weeks, Monday versus the New York Giants. Pittsburgh is the stronger team on paper, but New York has a solid defense and strong defensive line.

1 – As always, we ask – will the Steelers beat the Giants?

2 – New York hasn’t allowed more than 24 points in a game all season. Will Pittsburgh exceed that total?

3 – How many TD passes will Russell Wilson throw in his second Steelers start?

4 – T.J. Watt hasn’t had a sack his past two games. Will he record at least a half-sack versus the Giants?

5 – Who has more rushing yards – Jaylen Warren or Giants QB Daniel Jones?

Tiebreaker: How many kick return yards will Pittsburgh have in this game?

Recap of 2024 Week 7 Jets Game Weekend Friday Night Five Questions

Question 1: Steelers won 37-15 over the Jets. A season-low 58.6 percent of Steelers Depot respondents (34 of 58) predicted the Steelers winning this contest. Pittsburgh came into the game as 1.5-point underdog despite being the home team facing a 2-4 opponent.

Question 2: The Steelers went over 100 yards rushing on the second play of the fourth quarter. They finished with 149 after Najee Harris ran for a 10-yard touchdown at game’s end. Harris gained 102 yards of the Steelers’ total output on the ground, and 65.5 percent of respondents (38 of 58) picked up a point by taking the over.

Question 3: The offensive line gave up just one sack. Russell Wilson avoided a second one by scrambling for a yard. So, his two touchdown passes exceeded his sacks . Just six respondents predicted Wilson throwing more touchdown passes than taking sacks. Five folks almost got a point by calling it even.

Question 4: Steelers players hit quarterback Aaron Rodgers eight times, but Larry Ogunjobi was the only one to bring the Jets QB down for a sack. The median response of respondents predicted the Steelers sacking Rodgers three times. Only three people correctly predicted the Steelers sacking Rodgers once .

Question 5: The Steelers’ secondary hosted a blanket party for Davante Adams. He only caught three of nine passes thrown to him for 30 yards. George Pickens exceeded that on his first reception that went 44 yards. Pickens caught five passes for 111 yards and a touchdown. A narrow 53.4 percent majority (31 of 58) of respondents selected Pickens to have more receiving yards than Adams .

Here are the consensus answers of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Steelers Win? Steelers O/U 100 Rush Yards? Wilson more TD Passes or Sacked? Rodgers Sacked X Times? Adams or Pickens More Receiving Yards SD Consensus Yes Over Sacks 3 George Pickens Correct Answers Yes Over TD Passes 1 George Pickens Tiebreaker Jets’ Scrimmage Yards Median: 328.5 Actual: 323 Correct: 0

Steelers Depot respondents answered three of five questions correctly as a group.

Four people missed the five-point weekly bonus by just one question. Excellent job, Lou Rock, GhotiFish, and SJT63, and Chris92021

The tiebreaker was needed since no one swept the board. The Jets gained 323 yards against Pittsburgh. The median response of Depot respondents was 328.5. Chris92021 came closest, just two yards off the mark.

Style Points remains in the lead. The top eight places are unchanged except for Chris92021 and Hoptown switching places for fifth and sixth. Tough questions this week. Five folks, including myself, dropped off the board. Lou Rock, GhotiFish, GreenBastard and Richard Prezel are now on the board with strong Week 7 performances.

Here is the 2024 leaderboard after Week 7:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE Style Points 39 First Ratsotex 34 Second (tie) Mike Bianchi 34 Second (tie) Andy N 33 Fourth Chris92021 31 Fifth +1 hoptown 30 Sixth -1 don2727 29 Seventh Andi B 28 Eighth Nick Lawrence 27 Ninth +1 Jason W 26 Tenth -2 wa_steel 25 11th +2 Steelers D 24 12th (tie) -1 Reese Dare 24 12th (tie) +1 Sunshine State Steel 24 12th (tie) +1 Rene Gonzalez 24 12th (tie) +6 Agustin-ARG 24 12th (tie) +6 ManRayX 24 12th (tie) +6 SJT63 24 12th (tie) +14 Beeze 23 19th (tie) -8 Ken Sterner 23 19th (tie) -1 Buckeye Steel 23 19th (tie) -1 Nick Schultz 23 19th (tie) -1 Drexyl Spivey 23 19th (tie) +7 Lucky Beagle 23 19th (tie) +7 Jesse Logue 23 19th (tie) +7 *Lou Rock 23 19th (tie) +15 *GhotiFish 23 19th (tie) +15 bung 22 28th (tie) -15 Peter-Petersen 22 28th (tie) -10 DLFoot 22 28th (tie) -2 *GreenBastard 22 28th (tie) +6 *Richard Prezel 22 28th (tie) +6

*New to the leaderboard