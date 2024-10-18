Week 7 Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

The Pittsburgh Steelers got back in the win column with a rare comfortable victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6. Though it was another slow start, the Steelers took control in the second half to win 32-13, their biggest road win since Christmas 2017. RB Najee Harris had his best game of the year while EDGE T.J. Watt forced a pair of lost fumbles.

The headline of the week has been quarterback. Russell Wilson is in line to get the start Sunday night against the New York Jets, making his debut over Justin Fields despite the team’s 4-2 record. However, Mike Tomlin opted against publicly naming a starter. Whoever gets the nod will be greeted by a tough Jets defense and veteran QB Aaron Rodgers.

Pittsburgh will have to work around more o-line injuries, losing C Zach Frazier due to a left ankle injury that has him “week-to-week” per Tomlin. Ryan McCollum will make his first start as a Steeler and second in the NFL.

As always, we’re here to bring whatever happens to you with postgame coverage and analysis throughout next week. Until then, we have five questions for you to answer below.

Top Read Posts Of The Week

How Serious Is Zach Frazier’s Injury

Pittsburgh Forced Pickens The Ball

Boz Could Make History

Steelers-Raiders Grades

Bill Belichick Weighs In

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – As always, we ask: will the Steelers beat the Jets?

2 – Over/under 100 team rushing yards for Pittsburgh?

3 – Does QB Russell Wilson throw more touchdowns or take more sacks (tying is also an option)?

4 – Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has been sacked 11 times the last three games. How many times do the Steelers take him down?

5 – Who has more receiving yards – George Pickens or Davante Adams?

Tiebreaker: How many yards from scrimmage do the Steelers allow to the Jets?

Recap of 2024 Week 6 Raiders Game Weekend Friday Night Five Questions

Keep answering folks. You have to play to win!

Question 1: The Steelers won, 32-13 . After two losses, Steelers Depot respondents were a bit pessimistic. “Only” 88.3 percent of respondents (53 of 60), the lowest since Week 3, predicted a Steelers win.

Question 2: George Pickens played the most offensive snaps among the wide receivers. However, the question asked which Steelers receiver would play the most offensive snaps. That opened the door for tight ends to be included. Ten of 60 respondents (16.7 percent) picked up a point by saying Pat Freiermuth would play the most snaps among Steelers receivers.

Question 3: Cam Heyward recorded the only Steelers quarterback sack. Only five folks got this one right. Most believed the Steelers would be over two sacks or at least push.

Question 4: Najee Harris surpassed 11 rushing yards on his first carry. However, he lost five yards, putting him under 11, on his third run. He ended up needing four carries to stay over 11 yards and remain in 10th place on the Steelers’ all-time rushing list. The median response was that he would require three carries to reach 11 yards. Fifteen folks pegged this question.

Question 5: Darnell Washington caught his only target. Chris Boswell kicked four field goals. Forty-nine of 60 respondents (81.7 percent) correctly predicted Boswell kicking more field goals than Washington receptions.

REMINDER: Once Beaver Falls Hosiery “likes” your response, the answers are recorded on a spreadsheet. If you want to revise an answer prior to the cutoff (usually kickoff), the best way you can ensure that we accurately record your final answers is replying to your original response and NOT editing it .

Here are the consensus answers of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Steelers Win? Receiver Most Snaps Defense O/U 2 Sacks Carries for Najee to 11 Yards Boz FG’s or Washington RECs SD Consensus Yes George Pickens Over 3 Boswell FG’s Correct Answers Yes Pat Freiermuth Push 4 Boswell FG’s Tiebreaker Raiders Passing Yards Median: 204.5 Actual: 227 Correct: 2

Steelers Depot respondents answered only two of five questions correctly as a group.

Three folks missed the five-point weekly bonus by just one question. Excellent job, Watertightdoor, Jeremy, and Peter-Petersen!

However, Mike Bianchi answered all five questions correctly to win this week. He swept the board scoring 11 points (with one participation and five bonus points). The tiebreaker was not needed . But the Raiders gained 227 passing yards against Pittsburgh. The median response of Depot respondents was 204.5. IC in Cincy and Newguy68 got bragging rights for predicting 227 passing yards by the Raiders.

Kudos Mike Bianchi! Please send me a DM (subBurgher on twitter or quarternelson on Instagram or email quarter_nelson@yahoo.com) with your PayPal address to receive your winnings. Alternatively, you can kick your share back towards the next pot or donate it to the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Or opt for a Steelers Depot polo shirt in lieu of the cash prize. Entirely up to you, just let me know.

Style Points remain in the lead. Mike Bianchi leaped seven places into a second-place tie with Ratsotex. One person dropped off the leaderboard. While Peter-Petersen, Deep_derp, Steely McBeam and DLFoot are now on the board after strong Week 6 performances.

We are averaging about 60 respondents a week with more than 80 scoring so far this year. Let’s go people!

Here is the 2024 leaderboard after Week 6:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE Style Points 35 First Ratsotex 30 Second (tie) Mike Bianchi 30 Second (tie) +7 Andy N 29 Fourth -2 hoptown 27 Fifth -1 Chris92021 26 Sixth -1 don2727 25 Seventh -1 Andi B 24 Eighth (tie) -1 Jason W 24 Eighth (tie) Nick Lawrence 23 Tenth -1 Steelers D 22 11th (tie) -2 Beeze 22 11th (tie) +1 bung 21 13th (tie) -1 Reese Dare 21 13th (tie) -1 LAPDOG 21 13th (tie) -1 wa_steel 21 13th (tie) +4 Sunshine State Steel 21 13th (tie) +4 Ken Sterner 20 18th (tie) -6 Buckeye Steel 20 18th (tie) -1 Rene Gonzalez 20 18th (tie) -1 Nick Schultz 20 18th (tie) -1 Beaver Falls Hosiery 20 18th (tie) -1 Agustin-ARG 20 18th (tie) +7 ManRayX 20 18th (tie) +7 *Peter-Petersen 20 18th (tie) +13 Drexyl Spivey 19 26th (tie) -9 Lucky Beagle 19 26th (tie) -9 Jesse Logue 19 26th (tie) -1 Slim Stew 19 26th (tie) -1 SJT63 19 26th (tie) -1 *Deep_derp 19 26th (tie) +5 *Steely McBeam 19 26th (tie) +5 *DLFoot 19 26th (tie) +5

*New to the leaderboard