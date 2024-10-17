‘We Got Your Back:’ Najee Harris Says Justin Fields Shouldn’t Be Hard On Himself, ‘Did The Best He Possibly Can’

The Pittsburgh Steelers are likely changing quarterbacks this week, with Russell Wilson taking first-team snaps and “in consideration.” to start this week. Earlier today, Justin Fields, who started the first six games, said that he doesn’t think he has played good enough, but RB Najee Harris had some words of encouragement for Fields and said the team will rally around him.

“I saw some comments that Justin said about him not doing the best that he can. I think that he did the best he possibly can. I think he did a really good job, and he shouldn’t—well, I know he’s trying to—but just me saying publicly that we’re all proud of him and don’t be so hard on yourself. We got your back. I got your back. But, you know, I think that this all 11 of us gotta pitch in there because we need both of them for sure,” Harris said via Amanda Godsey of the Johnstown Tribune-Democrat on Twitter.

Steelers RB Najee Harris on what the offense gains if Russell Wilson is the one who starts on Sunday. There’s a pause, then this is his answer. He shows a lot of love to Justin Fields. “We got to actually game plan. I mean, you guys focus so much on one player, as if—it's all… pic.twitter.com/Lq4A76h3GP — Amanda Godsey (@AmandaFGodsey) October 17, 2024

Fields did what he was asked to do in Pittsburgh’s offense, as he used his legs well and led the Steelers to a 4-2 start. Wilson was out as he rehabbed a calf injury that he aggravated ahead of Week 1, but with him now healthy and the Steelers confident in his ability to start, they might turn to him.

Going to Wilson isn’t an indictment of Fields’ play. While he’s probably coming off his two worst performances of the season, he wasn’t awful, and the original plan when the team signed Wilson was for him to start. Now, that plan is coming to fruition with Wilson healthy, and Fields will be relegated to the bench.

The Steelers can still use Fields in packages as was the plan ahead of the season, but it’s good to see that the Steelers are getting behind Fields and have his back. The team might need him again at some point this season, and even if Fields doesn’t think he played as well as he could’ve, his teammates are supportive and happy with how he played.

Fields wasn’t perfect, and obviously, if he was, the Steelers wouldn’t be making a change. Fields said if he thought he played as well as he’s capable of, a change wouldn’t be a consideration, and there is definitely room for growth. Wilson brings more arm talent and better accuracy, and the Steelers’ offense, while passable, hasn’t necessarily taken a big jump yet. The hope is that Wilson can facilitate one with his arm, but Fields should still hold his head high with how he’s played. That’s Harris’ point, and it’s one that a good leader makes.

Harris has taken more of a leadership role this season, and it’s nice to see him embrace it and try to lift Fields up when he might be down on himself.