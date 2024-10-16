Watch: What The Steelers Are Losing If They Replace Justin Fields

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, we’re looking at what the Pittsburgh Steelers will miss assuming Russell Wilson starts at quarterback this weekend, which all signs indicate. We go through the Las Vegas Raiders game and highlight QB Justin Fields’ mobility and how the designed and improvised plays were key, even if he struggled as a passer.

We also talk through the possibility of still using Fields in situational packages for the New York Jets game and beyond.

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

