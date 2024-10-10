Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 28)

Oct. 10 – Ep. 28: Before we get into this episode of The Depot Dive, a little house keeping for the show. We are moving to Tuesday afternoons for now to see if that flows better. We hope you will join us then!

On this episode Joe Clark and I start by having an in-depth conversation about George Pickens. Several things that went down last Sunday haven’t sat right with us, so we talk about all of that and the repercussions. Is he a ticking time bomb for this team? Can you even think about giving him a second contract? We debate all of this and more.

We then discuss the quarterback controversy brewing in Pittsburgh and talk about whether we would like to see Russell Wilson start a game now that he is fully healthy. Has Justin Fields done enough to hold on? Would Wilson really elevate the offense enough to be worth the change? Could the Steelers benefit from Wilson’s veteran leadership?

For the third topic, we put a bow on Week 5 and discuss other odds and ends from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Is the defense a big concern? Why can’t the Steelers run the ball against bad defenses? We talk about all of this and more.

Thank you for joining us for this 29-minute episode, and we hope to see your thoughts in the comment section.

