Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 27)

Oct. 3 – Ep. 27: On this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe Clark and I start out by wrapping up the Steelers’ Week 4 loss against the Indianapolis Colts. We discuss the several mistakes made by the Steelers and the fact that they nearly absorbed all of them to come back and win. We also talk about Najee Harris’ rough performance and some of the postgame comments that were made. Could Week 5 be Fields’ final audition to retain the starting job with Wilson being nearly healthy? We debate that and more.

We then go through the injury reports for both teams with the Steelers and Cowboys both having some key players set to be out. We discuss the offensive line of the Steelers and the constant shuffling that has occurred to start the season.

For the third topic, we preview Sunday Night Football against the Cowboys and offer up some of our matchups to watch before giving a score prediction.

We wrap up the show answering a listener questions about whether the Steelers are Super Bowl contenders.

