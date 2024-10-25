Watch: The Depot 180 — October 25 — Episode 462

Episode 462 — Oct. 25, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will wrap up the first portion of their season on Monday Night Football against the New York Giants with a chance to advance to 6-2 with one of the best records in football. In today’s episode I discuss the state of the roster’s health entering the week and their chance to be very healthy following the bye. I also go over the Giants’ injury report ahead of Monday’s game.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.