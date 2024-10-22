Watch: The Depot 180 — October 22 — Episode 461

Episode 461 — Oct. 22, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Pittsburgh Steelers blew out the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football 37-15. In today’s episode I discuss Russell Wilson’s first start and what was riding on it for Mike Tomlin. I talk about the spark that Wilson provided and his ability to spread the ball around in the passing game and what that did for the offense. I also list off the injury concerns coming out of the game and talk about the defense’s performance versus Aaron Rodgers.

