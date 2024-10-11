Watch: The Depot 180 — October 11 — Episode 458

Episode 458 — Oct. 11, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Steelers are on the road this week against the Las Vegas Raiders. Both sides have some significant injury concerns to deal with and both teams look quite different than the same matchup about a year ago in the 2023 season. In today’s episode, I go through the injury reports for both teams. I also talk about Jaylen Warren’s possible return, Russell Wilson being active, and the possibility for quarterback controversy in-game with Justin Fields getting the start.

