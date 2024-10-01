Watch: The Depot 180 — October 1 — Episode 455

Episode 455 — Oct. 1, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped their first game of the season, leaving fans with mixed emotions. On one hand, they made far too many mistakes to win. On the other, Justin Fields led three straight touchdown drives and the team fought their way back into the game with a very real chance to win at the end. In today’s episode, I discuss some of those key mistakes. I also go over the injuries that occurred in the game, what Mike Tomlin said about Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, and more.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.