Watch: Steelers Fans Take Over Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium

The Pittsburgh Steelers were on the road just over a year ago against the Las Vegas Raiders, and Steelers Nation showed up big time with a stadium takeover. The same appears to be happening this season with a big presence of Steelers fans in Las Vegas. Here is one clip by 102.5 WDVE’s Randy Baumann on X.

I was there a year ago, and it looks pretty much the same as what I experienced. There is a lengthy walk from the casino exit across the overpass to the stadium and it looks pretty packed with black and gold. A quick scan shows a pretty diverse set of jerseys in that video. Antonio Brown, T.J. Watt, Franco Harris, Troy Polamalu, Jack Lambert, James Harrison and others.

The Steelers account also posted a clip on X captioned, “Steelers Nation out here.” Mike Tomlin can be seen walking from the field to the locker room to a nice cheer from the Steelers’ fans already settled in early.

Here’s another shot of Tomlin via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. He was blown away by the Steelers presence coming back out of the tunnel and gave a tip of the cap.

Mike Tomlin impressed by the loud Steelers contingent: “woooow” as he surveyed the crowd and tipped his cap to them pic.twitter.com/9XjeoZDD7F — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 13, 2024

Las Vegas is obviously a destination town, drawing fans from all over the country (and maybe even the world) to knock out two bucket list items at once. There is plenty of entertainment to be had in the days leading up to the game to make a weekend out of it as I did a year ago.

TribLive’s Joe Rutter posted a photo on X and noted the vast majority of fans watching warmups are sporting black and gold.

Still an hour before kickoff but it’s apparent that those already seated are Steelers fans wanting to watch warmups. Lots of gold in the stands and it’s only going to increase as we get closer to kickoff. Massive yinzer turnout today. pic.twitter.com/tC9XUlKlu4 — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) October 13, 2024

FOX5’s Steve Chenevey also posted a clip walking through the stadium with a sea of Steelers jerseys present. I think it might end up a total takeover.

It isn’t unusual for Steelers fans to force the opposing home team from having to utilize a silent count on offense. This looks like it could be one of those days.