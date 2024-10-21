Watch: Steelers DL Dean Lowry Blocks Jets Field Goal

After coming up just short of a blocked punt in the first half against the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football, Pittsburgh Steelers special teams coordinator Danny Smith would not be denied.

Thanks to a well-placed meaty right paw from veteran defensive lineman Dean Lowry, the Steelers blocked a field goal from Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein late in the third quarter, preserving a 23-15 lead and creating yet another splash play on special teams this season for the Black and Gold.

Two weeks ago against the Dallas Cowboys, fellow defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk blocked a field goal attempt from Brandon Aubrey. Two weeks later it was Lowry’s turn to block a field goal.

Prior to the blocked field goal from Lowry, the Jets drove down the field, covering 57 yards on 11 plays. It looked like they were destined for at least a field goal as the Steelers’ defense bent but didn’t break.

Then, Lowry came up large on the field goal block.

The Steelers signed Lowry to a two-year deal in free agency after he was cut by the Minnesota Vikings in the offseason. Pittsburgh landed the veteran to provide depth along the defensive line. While he hasn’t had a huge impact defensively, he’s been solid on special teams and proved his worth on Sunday night with the blocked FG.

It’s rather fitting that the Steelers blocked a field goal after the atrocious call on safety Minkah Fitzpatrick on an extra point attempt in the first half, in which he was called for leverage, negating the blocked extra point.

This time, though, there would be no penalty as the block put all the momentum back on the Steelers’ side, sending the Steelers into the start of the fourth quarter with the 23-15 lead.