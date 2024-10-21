Watch: Russell Wilson Gets Loud Cheer During SNF Introduction

Though much of the Pittsburgh Steelers fanbase was in favor of keeping QB Justin Fields the starter, there was a strong cheer for Russell Wilson as he was introduced ahead of Sunday night’s game against the New York Jets. The Steelers always announce the starters for one side of the ball ahead of each home game. Unsurprisingly, tonight was honoring the offense with Wilson the last name to run out of the tunnel.

As shared by the PPG’s Brian Batko, Wilson received a heck of a cheer. And intro, the stadium dimming its lights as Wilson ran out by himself and through the line of teammates ahead of him.

A Steelers first for Russell Wilson pic.twitter.com/x097Z4p7E7 — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) October 21, 2024

This will be Wilson’s debut after missing the first five weeks with a hamstring injury and spending last week as the No. 2 behind Fields. Mike Tomlin made a bold choice to change quarterbacks despite the team’s 4-2 record.

Here’s another look at Wilson coming out of the tunnel.

The Steelers and Jets have just kicked off, the Steelers getting the ball first.