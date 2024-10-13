Watch: Najee Harris Goes Airborne To Cap Long Rushing TD

One play after rookie center Zach Frazier exited the game with an injury, veteran running back Najee Harris ripped off a 36-yard touchdown, going airborne from the 5-yard line at the end of the run to get into the end zone.

It was the Harris show on the drive as he previously had a 26-yard run in a highlight-reel play, shaking a defender in the hole. Then, after Frazier went down, Harris put an end to the drive.

Taking a toss from quarterback Justin Fields, Harris picked his way through the Raiders’ defense, got a block from tight end Pat Freiermuth and raced home down the sideline before leaping from the 5-yard line to break the goal line for the score.

The run stretched the Steelers’ lead to 22-7.

The long run from Harris was a continuation of a great day for the fourth-year veteran.

Prior to the carry, Harris was sitting at 11 carries for 66 yards. Needing a big play to try and open things up, Harris came up big.

He’s not the fastest runner and isn’t considered an explosive, big-play running back, but he has the ability to rip off 20- to 30-yard runs. Last season, Harris tied for the third-most 20-plus yard runs in the NFL with 24. He has two on the day and is having quite the performance against the Raiders, which also includes what should likely be the week’s Angry Runs winner from Good Morning Football’s Kyle Brandt on Tuesday.

After hearing plenty of criticism in recent weeks due to limited production and some struggles in the run game, Najee Harris is having a strong performance when the Steelers need it most, running hard and ripping off some explosive runs in the process.