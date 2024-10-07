Watch: Joey Porter Jr. Makes Key Interception As Dad Cheers Him On

After two missed chances for interceptions in the Steelers’ loss to the Indianapolis Colts last week, CB Joey Porter Jr. wouldn’t be denied this week. On a literal Monday morning thanks to a weather delay, Porter picked off Dallas Cowboys CB Dak Prescott for a key pick in the fourth quarter.

The NBC crew then showed Joey Porter Sr. cheering the moment on from a stadium suite.

It’s only the second interception of Porter’s career and first since Week 5 of last year, a key end zone pick against the Baltimore Ravens.

Porter returned the ball for a solid 16-yard gain. It gave Pittsburgh the ball back down 13-10 in the fourth quarter.

It hasn’t been Porter’s best game, and his tackling has been suspect, Porter looking for a punch out and not even going for the tackle in the first half but that was a huge play as the Steelers are driving to at least tie the game. The pick turned into a touchdown by TE Pat Freiermuth, putting Pittsburgh up 17-13 with five minutes to play.