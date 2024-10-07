Watch: Isaiahh Loudermilk Blocks Cowboys Field Goal

For the third time on the night, the Pittsburgh Steelers came up with a big stop in the red zone, keeping points off the board for the Dallas Cowboys, this time with a blocked field goal.

In a matchup featuring special teams battles across the board with coordinators Danny Smith and John Fassel, the Steelers’ special teams struck in a big way as veteran defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk got his big paw up in the middle of the line and blocked a Brandon Aubrey field goal attempt, keeping it a 10-6 game in the third quarter.

Loudermilk gets the block I think #Steelers pic.twitter.com/DwPdUGBl2z — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 7, 2024

Prior to the blocked field goal, Steelers pass rushers T.J. Watt and Nick Herbig met in the backfield for a sack of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on second down, forcing a third and long, leading to a short completion, setting up the field goal try.

It was the third time on the night that the Cowboys’ offense turned the ball over in the red zone or failed to put up points. Previously, Watt and Herbig forced a fumble on Prescott leading to a Herbig recovery. Then late in the first half Prescott threw an interception to Steelers cornerback Donte Jackson in the end zone.

Loudermilk’s might have been the biggest play of the night due to Aubrey’s automatic right leg, which has him as one of the best kickers in football. But on this attempt, it was not to be as Loudermilk got a hand on it, blocking the kick and keeping it a 10-6 game on Sunday Night Football.

Loudermilk blocked a field goal during the 2022 season, getting a hand on a Chase McLaughlin field goal in a Monday Night Football Matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Once again, Danny Smith’s special teams came up big with a blocked kick. It couldn’t have come at a better time, too.