Watch: Beanie Bishop Jr.’s Big Day – And How He’s Improved

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, we’re breaking down Pittsburgh Steelers CB Beanie Bishop Jr.’s big day in the 37-15 win over the New York Jets last Sunday night. We also compare reps against the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders in similar situations to demonstrate the improvement he’s made over the past three weeks.

We also break down his other interception and some other plays from the Jets game.

