Watch: Beanie Bishop Jr. Records First Career INT Off Aaron Rodgers

Just when it looked like the New York Jets were going to drive for at least a field goal late in the first half, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie slot cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr. may have changed the game.

Bishop, undrafted out of West Virginia, made a one-handed interception over the middle, making an incredible play to pick off Jets QB Aaron Rodgers near midfield, giving the Steelers late life in the first half.

Prior to Bishop’s interception, the Jets were in control of the game with a 15-6 lead and were on the move late in the first half. But Bishop made the game-changing play.

Rodgers was targeting wide receiver Garrett Wilson over the middle up the seam, but Bishop made an absurd play, reaching around with one hand and picking off the pass for his first NFL interception.

In the first six games of the season, Bishop had some tough moments, struggling in coverage and with communication at times. But throughout the struggles, the Steelers remained behind Bishop, believing in him and expecting him to bounce back. In the last two weeks he’s done that, and he came through in a big way for the Steelers late in the first half.

Heck of a quarterback to get your first career interception off of, too. Put that ball on the mantle.

Just for good measure, Bishop had a huge tackle for loss on the final possession of the first half, taking down Wilson behind the line of scrimmage on a swing route to send the Steelers and Jets into the half with the Jets in front, 15-13.