Was George Pickens’ Low Snap Count Due To Discipline By Mike Tomlin?

Was discipline behind Steelers WR George Pickens’ “managed” snaps versus the Cowboys?

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin will meet the media tomorrow, and you know reporters will ask him about George Pickens. Despite being the team’s clear No. 1 WR, he spent more than 40 percent of the game on the bench. Reporters asked him about that after the game already, and his answer didn’t convince many.

Tomlin claimed that he was just managing George Pickens’ snaps in an effort to maximize his efficiency. He claimed that it was no different than rotating Cameron Heyward along the defensive line, which, of course, it is. But why start managing Pickens’ snaps two and a quarter years into his career when he never did it before?

From his very first game, he typically played 80-plus percent of the Steelers’ offensive snaps. Tomlin didn’t feel the need to manage the snaps of Van Jefferson or Calvin Austin III. Is George Pickens just so good that they only want him on the field when he’s going to make a big play? Is that the argument Tomlin is trying to sell? Because pretty much nobody actually bought it, and now the “no underlying story” is a story.

So because nobody really believes Mike Tomlin gave an honest answer, we’re still wondering why George Pickens played so few snaps. We noted that he wore a certain rebellious message on his eye black, which he’ll get a fine for. Was he trying to send a message or protest what he knew was coming? Did he have a bad week of practice?

At his lowest moments last year, Pickens resorted to attacking reporters when they questioned him about his lack of effort. Mike Tomlin had no qualms calling out his immaturity at that time, but so far this year, the Steelers have spent more time protecting him.

He has, for the most part, behaved through the first month of the season, but we saw Pickens at a low moment on Sunday night. Even at the very end of the game, he allowed a Cowboy to get to him, pulling at his facemask. So with Tomlin’s questionable answer and everything we’ve seen, it’s far to ask: was Pickens being disciplined? I think if even Ben Roethlisberger is questioning it, we can question it.

