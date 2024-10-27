Undrafted Rookie Beanie Bishop Jr. Knows ‘Teams Are Going To Go After Me’

Being a starter as an undrafted rookie puts a target on your back. That target only gets bigger when the team unit you are a starter on is an elite defense. That’s the reality Beanie Bishop Jr. faces as the Steelers’ starting slot cornerback, one he is very aware of.

“I understand that I’m an undrafted rookie, and teams are going to go after me,” said Bishop during an appearance on the Jim Rome show.

"I understand I'm an undrafted rookie and teams are gonna go after me.” Rookie CB Beanie Bishop (@_sbx2) refuses to be a weak spot on a stacked @Steelers defense. pic.twitter.com/078IsNTr6w — Jim Rome (@jimrome) October 25, 2024

While Beanie Bishop has certainly had his ups and downs during his first season in the NFL, he didn’t look like an undrafted rookie last Sunday night against the Jets. Bishop filled up the stat sheet in the game, logging six tackles, one tackle for loss, and two interceptions. By far his best game as a Steeler, Bishop has been steadily improving throughout the year, something you expect from a rookie. He credited this to the veteran leadership around him and trying to absorb their knowledge.

“Minkah, T.J., Cam, all the guys in the secondary they teach me,” said Bishop. “Obviously, I’m still learning…Just having those guys around, they help me out a lot.”

One player helping him as he gets accustomed to the NFL is Cameron Sutton, who will likely compete with Beanie Bishop for the starting nickel role when he returns from suspension. In fact, Bishop said as much in an interview with Steelers.com.

“Cam [Sutton], he’s been helping me learn whatever, see the stuff that he’s seeing”, Bishop said. “Kind of try to take a veteran approach to it. He’s just telling me things that he knows that obviously I probably won’t because he’s been in the league for six, seven years. Just to be able to try to help me slow the game down. Ultimately, we win as a team. He’s just been trying to help me”.

Sutton excelled in the role for years before leaving the Steelers last offseason for the Detroit Lions. Now, after a rocky season and tumultuous offseason, Sutton is back in the fold, looking to make his return after the Steelers bye following this week.

With Beanie Bishop’s improved play, I wouldn’t count him out quite yet for the starting nickel role despite Sutton’s return. Plus, Sutton’s versatility in the defensive backfield is a part of what made him so valuable for the Steelers. Don’t be surprised if Bishop and Sutton are featured in the secondary together as the season rolls on, especially in dime situations.