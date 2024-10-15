Two Forgotten Plays That Helped Steelers Beat Raiders

Hopefully, a weekly series I’ll do that captures the forgotten and hidden plays that helped the Pittsburgh Steelers win. Or lose. Not the touchdowns, turnovers, or plays that will make the Monday morning highlights. The little ones that looking back, played a key role in the outcome. Starting off with the two moments that helped the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday.

Play No. 1 – RB Jaylen Warren’s Fumble Recovery

Two plays after EDGE Jeremiah Moon’s blocked punt put Pittsburgh at the Raiders’ 9-yard line, obvious scoring range, the Steelers almost squandered it. Arthur Smith dials up a designed swing pass to RB Jaylen Warren, a common play run leaguewide this year. Pittsburgh routinely ran this during training camp.

A quick throw in the flat with TE Connor Heyward the lead blocker like a Lead Strong run play. But QB Justin Fields’ throw is high and skims off Warren’s hands. Could it have been caught? Maybe you could argue that. But this is a running back, not a wide receiver, and it’s supposed to hit the receiver in stride to lead him and get him upfield (like here, for example).

Regardless, the ball bounces away. And it looked to be live. Three Raiders converge to scoop it up and – somehow – Warren is the one who comes away with it.

Here’s a still shot of the traffic around him. Three-on-one and Warren somehow not only recovers but cleanly secures it, no scrum or pile where the Raiders can try to fight and pry it away.

It’s hard to believe Warren was the one who came away with it. But he did.

Was it truly a backwards pass and a fumble? That’s how the refs ruled it. A turnover would’ve been reviewed and perhaps they would’ve determined this was parallel. A similar situation occurred last year against the Green Bay Packers. But I’m glad we didn’t have to find out.

The Steelers kept possession and though they only came away with a field goal, it pushed their lead to 15-7. A much better result than coming away empty-handed off a punt block that put the offense into goal-to-go, which would’ve been deflating for this team. Not to mention the potential return opportunity had the Raiders been able to pick this one up and score. It may have been a TD.

Play No. 2 – SS DeShon Elliott’s TD-Saving Tackle

Later on, start of the fourth quarter. The Raiders are down 22-7 but driving with a chance to get back into the game. One play after having a touchdown wiped out due to an ineligible man downfield penalty, the Raiders hand it off to try and get some of those yards back on second down, likely knowing they intend to go for it on fourth down and have an extra down to play with.

RB Ameer Abdullah runs into a wall at first but is able to bounce it outside. It looks like he’s on his way into the end zone until SS DeShon Elliott keeps digging and trips him up at the 1-yard line.

Did Abdullah actually get in? Maybe. The Raiders opted against challenging and hurried to the line of scrimmage to snap it on 3rd and goal. Abdullah again got the carry, but T.J. Watt punched out his second football of the day, knocking it out of his hands, and it was recovered by – guess who – Elliott. Steelers’ ball, no points for Raiders, and any chance of a Las Vegas comeback felt over right there.

Two plays easy to forget. But without them, the game could’ve taken a serious turn.