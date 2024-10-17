Tony Dungy Believes Jets’ Offense ‘Will Give The Steelers’ Defense Some Problems’

The talk of the town for the Pittsburgh Steelers is what they’re doing at quarterback, but they still have a game to play this week. The New York Jets might only be 2-4, but they’re still a seriously talented group. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is always dangerous, and now he’s reunited with wide receiver Davante Adams.
“The Jets’ offense will give the Steelers’ defense some problems,” former NFL coach Tony Dungy said recently on his Football Night in America podcast. ” They’re gonna move people around, go in motion, create communication issues, and Aaron Rodgers is gonna get rid of the ball quick.
“He’s not gonna hold the ball and let those pass rushers get after him. We’ve seen Pittsburgh a little bit vulnerable to this type of offense. If they can get Adams going, I think they will put some points on the board.”
The Steelers’ defense has been elite this year, but if there’s one aspect that’s hurt the unit, it’s communication. That was a big talking point after they lost to the Dallas Cowboys a few weeks ago. They weren’t awful in that game, but they gave up big plays in crucial moments.
Last week, that issue seemed less prevalent against the Las Vegas Raiders, but the Jets’ offense is far more talented. Rodgers has been absolutely dealing this year, getting the ball out incredibly quickly. He’s only been pressured on 25.7% of his drop backs, according to NFL Pro, second-best in the NFL. The Steelers are going to need to force him to hold the ball.
Rodgers has also only completed 64.4% of his non-pressured pass attempts, the second lowest in the NFL. While he’s gotten the ball out quickly, he hasn’t been surgical. Adams’ presence could change that though. He’s coming off of a hamstring injury, and he just got to New York, but he and Rodgers have an incredible connection. From 2014 to 2021, they were one of the most lethal duos in the league.
Adams has given the Steelers trouble in the past. Last year, with Jimmy Garoppolo as his quarterback, he recorded 13 receptions for 172 yards and two touchdowns against the Steelers. The Jets have other weapons too. Running back Breece Hall torched the Steelers once and wide receiver Garrett Wilson is one of the most talented young players in the NFL. The Jets aren’t just a two-man show.
We’ll see if the Steelers’ defense rises to the occasion. All eyes are on their offense, so hopefully the defensive players will use that as motivation to remind the world how amazing they are. With quarterback being a question mark at the moment, the Steelers’ defense might need to steal the show once again. That’s nothing new to that group though.