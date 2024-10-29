Tom’s Ten Takes – Steelers Vs. Giants

Following each game in the 2024 Steelers season I will once again be giving you my 10 takes. These aren’t going to be hot takes that are meant to shock the world. They will be instant reactions written while still in that period just following the game when the emotions are high and the ideas are fresh. Included will be thoughts, observations, queries, and reasons that caused me to yell at the television.

Regular-Season Week 8 vs. New York Giants

1. Hack, Sack, Get The Ball Back – Thank goodness for T.J. Watt. A turnover coming at the worst possible time in the game for the Steelers’ offense gave the ball back to the Giants with a chance to even the score. Watt, who has been quiet the last two games due to the added attention of chips and double teams, made his presence known when it was needed most. His tackle on a scramble was huge. Daniel Jones is a good runner and could have gotten the first down if not tripped up. He followed it with a sack/forced fumble/fumble recovery. Huge plays.

2. First-Half Tricks – You get dressed up for trick or treating and you get to that first door hoping for that first taste of chocolate and you get raisins. That was the first half. The Steelers had a whopping 238 yards in the first half had couldn’t get into the end zone.

Well, let me clarify. They got it in the end zone but one was called back by a penalty, one had Van Jefferson run through the open area of the zone defense and evidently two right feet down do not equal a catch. Arthur Smith called a great first half and I may be a bit greedy given how the offense performed for most of this season but the Steelers are moving the ball now. They MUST score touchdowns in the red zone.

3. What’s The Hurry? – The Steelers get the ball ready to run the four-minute offense at the end of the game. This is where they should hammer the run game inside and use strategic passes when necessary. This is all to run down the clock while working down the field. They offense comes out and runs the hurry-up offense. Not huddling, just lining up and running plays quickly like the Steelers are trailing. The second play where Russell Wilson fumbled was snapped with about 20 seconds left on the clock. What is the thought process here? Take your time, drain the clock. The offense was moving the ball well most of the night. I don’t understand this decision.

4. Don’t Fill That Bag With Candy – The team had a chance to sign Najee Harris to an extension and it decided against it. After a slow start to the season Harris has heated up. He was one of the treats for the team, notching his third consecutive 100-yard game and averaging six yards on 19 carries. He has looked quicker, more agile and with a burst we haven’t seen in the last couple of years. I think it was the right decision for the team to not extend him before the season, but I am happy for Harris. The way he is playing he is going to get the bag from somebody willing to pay him.

5. Two Feet Does Not Equal Two Feet – I get it, but I don’t get it. For a catch to be a catch we have always heard the same thing. You need control of the ball with two feet in bounds. Not one left foot and one right foot. Two feet. Technically, George Pickens got two feet down in the end zone.

Unfortunately, according to the rule, it can’t be the same foot. One knee is okay. One glute works too. Just not the same foot twice. It caused confusion across the football world with some questioning if hopping down the field on one foot after a catch would be ruled a catch. I’ve said it before. If you want to see an unusual call, watch a Steeler game.

6. Use What’s In The Cupboard – The Steelers’ hunt for another receiver has had a lot of names mentioned. Most have gone to other teams. Some potential targets got hurt. Some just wouldn’t be improvements over what they have in house. Don’t look now but Van Jefferson and Calvin Austin III looked like viable options in the offense. They combined for seven catches, 116 yards and a touchdown. Both had a reception of at least 29 yards as well. Arthur Smith is finding his groove. Russell Wilson is giving them opportunities. Sometimes you have to use the old plastic cup rather than the frosted mug.

7. 7 + 7 is Still 14, Right? – Analytics can be really stupid. Down 14 points the Giants scored and then used analytics to decide what to do next. Analytics says to go for two. If you make it, you can score again and kick the extra point to take the lead. Pretty presumptuous that you will score again and the other team won’t. If you don’t convert, you know you have to go for two and convert the next time.

Again, as long as the other team doesn’t score. I can understand the process. In theory. But if you kick the extra point, to go down seven, you can still kick to tie or go for the two for the win if you score again. It’s all overthinking if you ask me.

8. Give Him The Award Now – The Associated Press started giving out a new award in 2014. The award is given to the NFL Assistant Coach of the Year. Six times it has been given to a defensive coordinator. Four times to offensive coordinators, including Giants head coach Brian Daboll when he was in Buffalo. It’s time. This year, it should go to special teams coach Danny Smith. Blocked kicks and block punts. Chris Boswell is in a zone right now. Smith is working with a backup punter and gunners and they’re dominating. Austin takes a punt to the house and kudos to Rodney Williams for a key block to spring him around the edge. Danny Smith has earned it.

9. Room To Improve – The defense was a little frustrating tonight. It gave up 157 yards on the ground at a clip of 6.3 yards per carry. There were a handful of third-and-long plays surrendered. Too many uncontested catches. Too many yards after contact due to missed tackles. And many of those tackle attempts had guys grabbing the ball carriers and just spinning them around instead of taking them to the ground. The sacks by Watt and Alex Highsmith were big plays and closing it with another Beanie Bishop Jr. interception sounds great but overall, it was a lackluster defensive performance.

10. Got To Get The Right Right – Oh Broderick Jones. He cost the team a touchdown with a facemask penalty. He allowed a sack. On another play he got blown up by former Steeler Armon Watts. He has plenty of talent to play the right tackle position. He started off well last season on that side. But there is something missing. The light hasn’t gone on.

When he has multiple former NFL offensive linemen and line coaches questioning what’s going on with his play it’s not a good sign. Where is that nastiness you want in a lineman? Jones seems to play at about six when you want him closer to 10. The ability is there. He needs to decide how good he really wants to be.