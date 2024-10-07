Tom’s Ten Takes – Steelers Vs. Cowboys

Following each game in the 2024 Steelers season I will once again be giving you my 10 takes. These aren’t hot takes that are meant to shock the world. They will be instant reactions to the game written while still in that period just following the game when the emotions are high and the ideas are fresh. Included will be thoughts, observations, queries, and reasons that caused me to yell at the television.

Regular-Season Week 5 vs. Dallas Cowboys

1. Passive Regressive – I don’t get the passive approach to offense. The team has made strides, getting better each and every week. In the first quarter on third and 8 from the Cowboys’ 28-yard line, well within Chris Boswell’s range, the Steelers run the ball. Why are they playing for a field goal? Trust me, I would love to see Boswell get his due with an All-Pro nod this year but come on, it’s the first quarter. Tomlin’s decisions are seemingly to not put the defense in a bad position, but the defense is the better side of the ball. Give the offense a chance to make plays before the Steelers are down double digits.

2. Telling Stat – There have been communication issues. The defensive backs are not jamming the receivers running through their zones. Third-down execution on the defensive side of the ball the last couple of weeks has been a huge problem. In the three wins this season, the defense has only allowed nine-of-33 third down conversions (27 percent). The last two weeks it has allowed 17-of-29 conversions (59 percent). You want to win games you have to get off the field on third down. Adjustments need to be made quickly.

3. Bishop’s Lament – Sometimes rookies are going to rookie. Beanie Bishop Jr. had a rough game. He was slow getting across the field in man coverage and got called for facemask trying to make a tackle. He got lost in coverage on one play and had no idea of the location of the ball. On a third-quarter play, he got called for a hold on third down to continue a drive.

The Steelers were seemingly unconcerned with addressing the slot position in the offseason leaving them with a rookie in that spot. Let’s hope there are brighter days ahead.

4. 100-Watt Output – Congrats to T.J. Watt on being the second-fastest player to reach 100 sacks, completing the task in just 109 games. It was kind of fitting that he did that against Dallas a team that decided on drafting Taco Charlton instead of Watt. From Anthony Chickillo to Nick Herbig, he has had a lot of running mates, but his play has remained constant. Imagine how many sacks he would have if he weren’t held multiple times per game.

5. Testing the New Guy – Over the last two games, Payton Wilson has been seeing more and more action. Look at the box score and he had nine total tackles, a new career high. Unfortunately, some of those tackles were after good gains by the Cowboys, who found a formula to isolate him. They would split out or motion out the tight end, which would move Patrick Queen with him. This left Wilson alone inside to try to get off the block and make the play. He has all the athleticism but needs to get off blocks better and other teams will exploit this as well.

6. Good Time to Break It Out – The team is still struggling to put sevens up on the board, but its second touchdown was a good call. Our Tyler Wise pointed out that the shovel pass to Pat Freiermuth was the same play in which he scored his first touchdown of his career. So, they have used that play before, but not this season. I don’t believe they had run that up to that point, so Dallas probably wasn’t expecting it. Good call by Arthur Smith. Can we get some more of those in the first half of games, please?

7. Red Zone Reliance – Mike Tomlin relies too much on the defense to make plays. And those players did their darnedest. They provided a sack fumble to halt one drive in the red zone. They produced a red zone interception by Donte Jackson. Isaiahh Loudermilk blocked a field goal. Elandon Roberts went full Superman to force a fumble that would have won the game had the Steelers recovered it.

In the end, all it took was one success by the Cowboys in the red zone to eliminate all of that. Even the defensive players have to be thinking, “Why can’t they get the offense to give us some more help.”

8. Slipping Through His Hands – Unless they can swing a deal soon the receiver room is what it is. George Pickens is the lead singer, and the rest of the guys are the out-of-focus guys in the background. The normally sure-handed Pickens has had his troubles. In three consecutive games he has now had a ball go through his hands. One of those was in the end zone. Is the lack of fluency in the offense affecting his consistency? It’s a small sample size but something to keep an eye on.

9. Punching Porter – He has improved this season. Prior to this game Joey Porter Jr. had made an effort to make more tackles and has done well. Tonight, not so much. I do appreciate the interception. The team needed that, but it also needs him to make tackles. Attempting to punch the ball out is acceptable to attempt but not at the expense of trying to make the tackle and giving up extra yards. He did this twice in this game. Both punches were unsuccessful. Both ball carriers gained extra yards. Make the tackle, Joey.

10. Better Behind – This is not the normal thing you want for your team, but I almost want the Steelers to be losing in the game. For probably assorted reasons, the team doesn’t get flowing until it is losing the game by seven of more. Justin Fields didn’t play well in the first half but was better in the second. He got popped by a defender, had to come out for two plays, and when he came back the offense clicked, ending up in the Steelers’ first touchdown of the game.

Now with the lead, they went stagnant again. They are more entertaining to watch when they are down. The reins loosen a touch. There’s rhythm. Before each game, they have their safe plan. When that is unsuccessful, at halftime they decide to try something else. They pattern is 50-50 at best, leading to .500 records. Change the mentality. Be the aggressor.