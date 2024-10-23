Tom Brady Names Russell Wilson One Of His Stars Of The Week: ‘Proved Why He Should Be The Starter’

Tom Brady is giving Russell Wilson his flowers for a strong Pittsburgh Steelers debut and proving Mike Tomlin’s decision to be the correct one, at least one game in. Now an analyst for Fox Sports, Brady named Wilson one of his three stars of the week.

“He proved why he should be the starter against the Jets on Sunday night. Mike Tomlin made a tough decision but he got the job done,” Brady said as he rattled off Wilson’s stats.

Is that the kind of hard-hitting analysis worth paying $375 million for? Apparently! But it comes with the Brady seal of approval and is a former quarterback tipping his cap to a current one.

Wilson opened up the Steelers’ offense against the Jets, finishing with four completions of 30-plus yards, the most Pittsburgh’s had in a single game since 2017 against the Detroit Lions, including a 97-yard touchdown from JuJu Smith-Schuster. Overall, Wilson knew where to go with the ball and let his playmakers make plays, resulting in the team’s biggest output in a victory since 2020.

Below is our video breakdown of his debut.

Brady, like Wilson, knows about starting over with a new team. After a 20-year career and six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the 2020 season. His debut wasn’t as enjoyable, throwing two picks in a 34-23 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Joining Wilson on Brady’s list was Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen, who stormed back from a 10-point deficit to blow out the Tennessee Titans, and Philadelphia Eagles Saquon Barkley, who got revenge on his former team the New York Giants with a 176-yard performance. RB Najee Harris will try to match that Monday night.

And Wilson will try to do what Brady did with his new team. Win a Super Bowl in Year No. 1.