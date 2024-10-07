‘Tired Of This Two-Point Stance Crap’: Max Starks Wants ‘Intent To Finish’ Along Steelers’ O-Line

The Pittsburgh Steelers invested a lot in their offensive line over the last two or three offseasons but have yet to reap the returns. Some of that is due to injury. They still haven’t started the same combination of offensive linemen in back-to-back weeks in the 2024 season, though that should finally change in Week 6.

Former Steelers OL Max Starks had some thoughts about the o-line after the game via the Steelers Audio Network postgame show.

“There’s a lot of talent [on] the offensive line, but that offensive line has to play more in sync,” Starks said. “I know I’m one of those guys that’s like ‘Max, well, you dealt with that during your career.’ Exactly, so I know exactly what it looks like, and I know that there’s more talent on that offensive line than we had in ours, and we still managed to put it together. Too many blocks are sliding off. Too many guys are coming free at the last second when things are about to open up. That’s bothersome.”

The sample size on Isaac Seumalo is pretty small this season with just one game played, but the only offensive lineman consistently finishing his blocks is rookie C Zach Frazier. His entire game is predicated on his use of hands and his grip strength. He makes it very difficult for defenders to disengage from his blocks. James Daniels was playing well, but he is out for the season with a torn Achilles.

Broderick Jones, Mason McCormick, Spencer Anderson, and Dan Moore Jr. have all had issues of not sustaining their blocks long enough in the run game. McCormick has the demeanor. Nobody would accuse him of quitting on a play before the whistle, but he stands too tall at times and loses his power. I give him a pass because he is getting his first NFL starts right now. Same for Spencer Anderson, but to a lesser degree since he is in his second season. Moore and Jones shouldn’t be having these types of issues.

The Steelers’ entire identity is meant to be running the football and playing physical. It is hard to do that if Najee Harris is getting hit at or behind the line of scrimmage on almost every play. Harris has 1.6 yards before contact per attempt, which is 79th in the NFL.

There is one change that Starks would like to see happen that could help with the offensive line’s finish as a collective.

“I need them in a three-point stance. I’m tired of this two-point stance scrap,” Starks said. “I might be old school, but I don’t wanna see you in a two-point stance on first down. I don’t care if the quarterback is in shotgun. Get in a three-point stance. If you’re gonna run the football, that is already a leverage disadvantage that you’re giving away to the other team. You’re standing at least six inches higher than you normally would be in that stance, which allows you to be six inches lower on the point of contract.”

Two-point stances allow for better vision and communication for the offensive linemen. It is much easier for them to see what the inside linebackers are doing, for example. It also makes it easier to get into a pass set without having to switch stances and provide an obvious run or pass tell to the defense. Still, if the team’s identity is running the football and rolling people, I tend to agree with Starks. It would be nice for the linemen to have their hands in the ground to get that extra bit of leverage.

On the play below, you can see examples of both a two-point and three-point stance. Moore has his hand in the dirt at left tackle in a three-point stance. The rest are in two-point stances.

Are the Steelers likely to use more three-point stances going forward? I would be pretty surprised if that happened. But they do need to figure out ways to sustain their blocks a little longer. That means better technique and playing to (or through) the whistle.

In order to realize their full potential as an offense, the Steelers’ o-line must make big strides.