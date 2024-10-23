Three Steelers Take Next Step Toward 2025 Hall Of Fame

Three former Pittsburgh Steelers are one step closer to making the Hall of Fame. WR Hines Ward, OLB James Harrison, and K Gary Anderson have advanced among 50 players still in the running to be enshrined in Canton, Ohio. The Hall released its new group Wednesday afternoon.

The Modern-Era Player category has been reduced to 50 candidates for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025, presented by @visualedgeit. #PFHOF25 Full story: https://t.co/u2RMh0xFCa pic.twitter.com/NUdoxiZoaS — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) October 23, 2024

For Ward, this is hardly new territory. On the ballot for nearly a decade, he’s consistently advanced further than this and has repeatedly been a semifinalist. But he’s been unable to get over the hump of being one of the finalists voted on, much less getting the “knock” on his door that he’ll be receiving a bust and gold jacket.

A four-time Pro Bowler, two-time Super Bowl champion, and one-time Super Bowl MVP, Ward has an impressive resume. A third-round pick of the Steelers in 1998, Ward would go on to become the most productive receiver in team history. He finished his career with exactly 1,000 receptions for 12,083 yards and 85 touchdowns. He was just as revered for his blocking, hard-nosed demeanor, and constant smile that frustrated opponents.

Harrison became eligible for the Hall of Fame last year. Like Ward, he made it to the semifinalist list but did not advance beyond there. Undrafted out of Kent State, he bounced on and off the Steelers’ roster early in his career for having trouble taking to coaching. Harrison didn’t become a full-time starter until his age-29 season but became one of football’s most dominant players for a multi-year period. He was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2008 after registering 16 sacks and seven forced fumbles, as part of the Steelers’ elite defense. His year was capped by his 100-yard pick-six that helped beat the Arizona Cardinals in the Super Bowl.

He ended his career with 84.5 sacks, 80.5 of which came with the Steelers. That set a franchise record that stood until T.J. Watt broke it last season. Harrison made five Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams.

Anderson remains the most productive kicker in Steelers history. Playing for Pittsburgh from 1982-1994, he made 309 field goals and over 400 extra points. He made three Pro Bowls with the team and led the league in field goal makes (33) and attempts (42) in 1985. He’s best known for his 50-yard field goal in the 1989 Wild Card game to beat the Houston Oilers in overtime.

His career would span three different decades, Anderson kicking through the 2004 season. He still ranks third in NFL history with 538 career field goals.

From the initial list of 167 in September, Steelers who failed to make the list of 50 include NT Casey Hampton and LB James Farrior. This group of 50 names will be whittled down to 25 semifinalists. Odds are good Ward and Harrison will make that list but the true test will be if they can advance beyond there.